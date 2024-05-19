Get to know more about the woman married to NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. That same night, he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Gilgeous-Alexander played in LA his first season in the league and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. But in the offseason, he was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent veteran player Paul George to the Clippers and SGA to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Canadian-born basketball player has become a force in OKC and made multiple All-Star appearances. He also won a bronze medal with Canada’s national team and the 2023 FIBA World Cup. That same year, Gilgeous-Alexander received the Northern Star Award for Canadian Athlete of the Year. In addition to being a role model on the court, Gilgeous-Alexander hopes to help others off the court by speaking about dealing with mental health.

“A lot of it I do with friends and family, just because they give me a getaway from the spotlight, the NBA life,” he said via Interview magazine. “A lot of them are back home and live everyday lives, so I get to step away from all the craziness that this life brings when I’m with them.”

After SGA opened up about his family, fans wanted to know more about the woman who’s been by his side for several years. Here’s more on the athlete‘s wife, Hailey Summers, and how many children they have together.

Summers is an athlete as well

OKC Thunders’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Longtime Girlfriend, Hailey Summers, Expecting A Babyhttps://t.co/TByn9suilX — NBArepublic.com (@nba_republic) December 4, 2023

Summers was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Oct. 22, 1999, to parents Ron and Carolyn. She has one sister, Taylor, and one brother, Will. Their father is a retired firefighter. He spent three decades in the Hamilton Fire Department.

Summers attended St. Mary Catholic Secondary School where she played on the school’s soccer team and helped win the Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic Association title.

Like SGA, Summer moved to the U.S. She began playing sports at the collegiate level and was a member of the University of Albany Great Danes women’s soccer team from 2017 to 2021. She also served as team captain for two years.

While in college Summers studied psychology.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Summers quietly married on a romantic day

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 32 on national TV last night.



Gets married today.



Starts in the All-Star Game on Sunday.



Pretty solid week.



Congrats to SGA and Hailey! pic.twitter.com/JXEnXucby4 — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) February 14, 2024

Summers and Gilgeous-Alexander have kept some details about their relationship under wraps but it’s been reported that they’ve been dating since at least early 2017.

Gilgeous-Alexander proposed in June 2023. They revealed their engagement to fans via social media. Summers posted a photo of both their hands intertwined to show off her diamond-encrusted ring.

Eight months later, they shared that they tied on Valentine’s Day a few days after Gilgeous-Alexander played in the NBA All-Star game.

How many kids they have together

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander And GF Welcome First Child Together, Playoff Baby! | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/NMySv6Pw7D — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 30, 2024

In an Instagram post on Dec. 3, Gilgeous-Alexander revealed that he and Summers were expecting their first child together. He shared a sweet photo smiling as he touched Summers’ baby bump. The mother-to-be was dressed in black pants and a long-sleeved crop top which displayed her growing belly.

On April 25, 2024, amid his team’s first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans, SGA announced that he and Summers welcomed a son they named Ares Alexander.