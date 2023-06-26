Olivia said her sister wasn't a 'reliable source' after she claimed that the 'Welcome to Plathville' star and her husband were splitting up.

TLC stars Olivia and Ethan Plath have been through some rocky times in their marriage. Now, a comment from Olivia’s sister has sparked rumors that the Welcome to Plathville stars are getting divorced.

Olivia Plath says her sister ‘isn’t a reliable source’

On June 22, the Realiteasquad Instagram account shared screenshots of comments that appeared to be from Olivia’s sister, Sophia Meggs-Roberts. In her comments, Sophia claimed that Olivia and Ethan “are in the middle of a divorce.”

Olivia swiftly stepped in to address the claim that she and her husband had split up.

“A friend informed me of this post so I just wanted to take a second and clarify,” she wrote in a comment. “Sophia is my younger sister, but her and I have a very distant/strained relationship due to our worldviews and reactions to the ultra-religious world we were raised in.”

Sophia “actually isn’t a reliable source when it comes to my personal information as she doesn’t know about my personal life,” Olivia added.

While the wedding photographer and reality TV personality didn’t explicitly deny the divorce rumors, she pointed out that she and her husband were the best source of information about their relationship.

“There is a lot of speculation going around, but if Ethan and I had something to share, we would,” she wrote.

Olivia hasn’t posted about her husband in months

Olivia’s recent social media activity has also added fuel to rumors that there’s trouble between her and Ethan. While Olivia is active on Instagram, she hasn’t posted about her husband since November 2022, when she marked their five-year anniversary. Instead, her feed is dominated by photos of her travels to Paris, St. Lucia, and New York City, memories of her late brother Micah Meggs, cocktail recipes, and other posts about her life.

A “summer 2023” update she shared in early June also hinted she was looking at a life without Ethan in it. She said she resolved that there would be “more kissing” in the coming months, adding the hashtag #nofrogs.

Ethan is less active on social media, but he last posted about his wife on Instagram in early January 2023. In March, he visited his family in Georgia. And on June 24, he shared a video of one of his vintage cars.

“My car, the road, and I. The most peaceful place I know,” he captioned the post, to which Olivia responded with a fire emoji. Eagle-eyed commenters also noted that Ethan was still wearing his wedding ring in a photo where he posed on top of the vehicle.

Will there be a ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 5?

Olivia and Ethan’s relationship status is unclear. Fans may get answers about what’s going on with the pair if Welcome to Plathville returns to TV.

In her comment, Sophia also claimed that a new season of the Plath family’s TLC show “should be out very soon.” However, TLC has not made any announcement about Welcome to Plathville Season 5 and when (or if) it will return to TV. New episodes last aired in August 2022.

In a March 2023 YouTube video, Olivia’s sister-in-law Lydia Plath addressed fan questions about the show’s future.

​​“Will there be another season? Will season 5 ever come out?” she said with a laugh. “Stay tuned. Stay tuned, folks.”

