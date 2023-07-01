Find out which royal a body language expert says isn't as confident as other family members in public and exhibits "signs of nervousness."

You may think because they are public figures and always in the spotlight that every member of the royal family is pretty comfortable with the limelight. But according to someone who analyzes the body language of individuals, including members of Britain’s most famous family, that’s not accurate.

Here’s who an expert says still shows “signs of nervousness” in public.

Which royal a body language expert observed showing ‘signs of nervousness’

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Over the years, Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family. He discussed the Firm’s appearance during King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour as the new monarch and noticed that one royal in particular didn’t appear as comfortable being in the public glare as the rest.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, Stanton revealed: “I did notice some signs of nerves in Prince Edward. He didn’t exude as much confidence in himself compared to other members of the family. Prince Edward doesn’t appear to have the most self-assurance.”

The expert acknowledged that 2023 Trooping the Colour was likely a little tough for the family since it’s the first without the late Queen Elizabeth, saying: “I also think it must have been hard for everyone to celebrate the day without the late queen. I think everyone held their roles and responsibilities with great respect and dignity. It must have been difficult for them not to have the queen on the balcony with them.”

Experts say Prince Edward’s wife is the opposite during public appearances

Stanton went in to discuss just how different Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh’s demeanor was during the royals’ balcony appearance.

“Sophie couldn’t be more opposite,” he observed. “Like a lot of women in the royal family, Sophie is extremely confident and has a lot of faith in herself. She also comes across as a great support to Edward.”

Another expert, Judi James, agreed with that assessment and explained: “Sophie’s status signals tend to be low in terms of looking ‘royal,’ but her body language exudes a sense of natural leadership. Sophie looks like a true team leader — calm, quietly confident and practical, and down-to-earth.

James added that even as a member of the Firm, the duchess knows how to mesh and “fit in” with the public in a way not many others can, saying: “Sophie seems to have the knack of fitting in. When she has been working on charity visits it could be quite easy to forget she is there because she seems to blend in so well with other volunteers.”

