Only 1 Storyline Would Give ‘And Just Like That…’ Fans the Justice for Steve Brady That They Seek

Sex and the City fans had a lot of critiques for season one of And Just Like That…, the HBO Max reboot of the famed series. While there was plenty to like, fans largely hated what the series did to Steve Brady, Miranda Hobbes’ loveable husband. Since the end of season 1, fans have been calling for justice for Steve. We’ve been giving it a lot of thought, and we think there is just a single storyline that would satisfy the desire for justice.

‘Sex and the City’ fans argue that Steve Brady was robbed in ‘And Just Like That…’

Season 1 of And Just Like That… had many questionable storylines. Miranda Hobbes cheating on Steve Brady and leaving him for Che Diaz was among the worst. The cheating storyline isn’t the only way the character was shortchanged in season 1 of the HBO Max reboot.

The series painted Steve as old, boring, and sickly when he had always been vibrant, happy, and dynamic. Instead of the charismatic and self-assured bartender who had no trouble with the ladies, fans met a bumbling, stumblingly fool who didn’t know how to satisfy his wife sexually.

Things didn’t get better for Steve as the season moved forward, either. At last check, Steve was depressed and refused to take off his wedding band, despite being completely disrespected by Miranda. Fans wanted better for Steve. We wanted better for Steve.

We can only think of one storyline that would get fans justice for Steve

Steve Brady’s storyline in season 1 of And Just Like That… was truly painful for several reasons. Considering how badly his wife treated him, we can only think of one storyline that would give fans the justice they seek for Steve.

In an ideal world, we’d love to see Miranda find that all is not perfect with Che Diaz. We’d love for the pair to break up and for Miranda to seek comfort from Steve, only to be turned away. We wouldn’t mind if Miranda learned that Steve had moved on to someone who could appreciate his uncomplicated nature and simple hobbies, but there are other storylines we’re open to. In short, we’d love to see Miranda get a taste of her own medicine and for Steve to find himself happier than ever without her.

Positive hints suggest Steve Brady will be in a different headspace in season 2

Photos from the set suggest we might get the redemption storyline we’ve hoped for. At the very least, it seems like And Just Like That… viewers will see a more vibrant and happier Steve in season 2.

David Eigenberg was spotted filming with Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett in Brooklyn a few weeks back. During filming, Eigenberg, who plays Steve Brady, appeared far more spirited and far less addled than he did during season 1 of the show.

Still, it is too soon to tell what will become of Steve Brady after his divorce from Miranda Hobbes. We sure do hope he gets a good story, though. The character certainly deserves it. While HBO Max has yet to announce an official release date, rumors suggest we’ll find out what happens with Steve once and for all in the late spring or early summer.