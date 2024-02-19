These 10 celebrities stand out as having the highest net worth out of all of 2024’s Oscar nominees for acting.

The Academy Awards has considered a variety of actors for its highly coveted Oscar trophies. But out of all this year’s Oscar-winners, which one of them can boast the highest net worth?

The 2024 Oscar-nominees with the highest net worth

Robert De Niro | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to Gambling Factory, Robert De Niro has the highest net worth out of this year’s Oscar nominees. He’s been nominated for a Best Supporting Actor award for his work in Killers of the Flower Moon. His reported $500 million net work makes him the wealthiest of all the other Oscar-nominees who’ll be in attendance this year.

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. | Amy Sussman/WireImage

Robert Downey Jr. isn’t too far behind De Niro, however. Downey’s competing with the veteran this year for a Best Supporting Actor trophy as well thanks to his role in Oppenheimer. The actor’s career has given him a net worth of $300 million, which is largely thanks to his salary from the Marvel films.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper | Michael Blackshire / Getty Images

Bradley Cooper would be third on the list with a net worth of $120 million. Unlike Downey and De Niro, Cooper’s been nominated for a Best Lead Actor trophy thanks to Maestro. This isn’t his first time being nominated, however. Cooper’s been considered for an Oscar 12 times throughout his career. But Maestro will be his fourth Best Actor nomination.

Jodie Foster

Jodi Foster | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jodie Foster is another veteran who’s not new to the Academy Awards. She was first nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Taxi Driver. Since then, she’s received four other acting nominations. She won two Best Actress awards for her work in The Accused and Silence of the Lambs. This year, she’ll be competing for the Best Supporting Actress category for the first time since 1977 for the Netflix feature Nyad. Her net worth sits at $100 million.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt | Michael Blackshire /Getty Images

Emily Blunt is another actor who’s benefited from Oppenheimer’s success. She’s nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the Christopher Nolan feature. This year will be her first Oscar nomination. Her net worth is second only to Downey as far as the Oppenheimer cast goes, as she reportedly accumulated $80 million.

Annete Bening

Annete Bening |Michael Blackshire / Getty Images

Annette Bening joins her fellow Nyad castmember Jodie Foster at the Oscars. She finds herself nominated for Best Actress for the fourth time in her career. She was first nominated for the Best Actress award thanks to her work in 1999’s American Beauty. Her two other Best Actress nominations were for 2014’s Being Julia and The Kids Are All Right. Her net worth is $5 million.

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling | Michael Blackshire / Getty Images

Ryan Gosling follows closely behind Bening with a worth of $70 million. He received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor after playing Ken in Barbie. He has two other Best Actor nominations on his belt for 2006’s Half Nelson and 2016’s La La Land.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone | JC Olivera/Getty Images

Gosling’s La La Land co-star Stone also accompanies him on this list. She already has a Best Actress Oscar for her and Gosling’s musical feature. Poor Things is Stone’s second Best Actress nomination. She has two other Best Supporting Actress nominations for Birdman and The Favourite. Her net worth is $60 million.

Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo | Michael Blackshire / Getty Images

Stone’s Poor Things co-star Ruffalo has the ninth highest net worth of all the Oscar-nominees with $35 million. This will be his fourth Best Supporting Actor nomination. He’s previously been considered for The Kids Are All Right, Foxcatcher, and Spotlight.

Paul Giamatti

Paul Giamatti | Michael Blackshire / Getty Images

Paul Giamatti rounds out the list with a net worth of $25 million. He’s being nominated for a Best Actor award for The Holdovers. This is only the second time Giamatti has been recognized by the awards ceremony. His first Academy Award nomination was all the way back in 2006 for Best Supporting Actor thanks to Cinderella Man.