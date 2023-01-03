‘Outer Banks’ Season 3: Release Date, Plot, and New Characters

Many Outer Banks fans already knew the new season was coming in early 2023, thanks to Madelyn Cline, but now we have an official release date for season 3. Feb. 23, 2023, can’t come soon enough! In the meantime, here’s everything we know about, including what to expect in season 3 of Outer Banks.

Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Carlacia Grant as Cleo | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 recap: how did it end?

When we last saw the Pogues, they were stranded on an island they lovingly deemed “Poguelandia” after losing the Cross of Santo Domingo to the Camerons. Meanwhile, in Bridgeport, Barbados, Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell) met up with Big John Rutledge (Charles Halford), who is still alive. He knows where the mythical shroud Limbrey seeks is.

“I can help you find it,” he tells Limbrey. “But you have to help my son.”

‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 will release on Netflix on Feb. 23

In the past, Outer Banks has been released in warmer months. The first season came out in April 2020 and the second was released in July the following year. However, fans are getting new episodes of Outer Banks early in 2023 — the new season drops on Feb. 23. Like previous seasons, the third season of Outer Banks will be 10 episodes.

What will happen in ‘Outer Banks’ Season 3?

According to Netflix, “season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed ‘Poguelandia,’ the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling.”

Outer Banks fans, meet S3's new players:



Andy McQueen is Carlos Singh, a ruthless Caribbean Don on a treasure hunt of his own.



Lou Ferrigno Jr. is Ryan, Singh's top security officer.



Fiona Palomo as Sofia, a self-identified pogue who forms a close connection to Rafe. pic.twitter.com/bmhZQrIcGb — Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2022

Things go south for the Pogues when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure and running for their lives. The season 3 plot continues: “They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward [Charles Esten] and Rafe [Drew Starkey] are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.”

The new season of ‘Outer Banks’ will introduce new characters

Fans can expect all of the Pogues to return in the new season of Outer Banks, including Cleo (Carlacia Grant), who John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Cline) befriended in season 2. Of course, Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and J.J. (Rudy Pankow) are in season 3, too.

In addition to the Pogues, fans can expect to see more from Kooks like Ward Cameron and his son, Rafe. Moreover, season 3 of Outer Banks will introduce three new characters: Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen), Ryan (Lou Ferrigno Jr.), and Sofia (Fiona Palomo).

Per the streaming giant: “Andy McQueen [Jack Ryan, The Handmaid’s Tale] is Carlos Singh, a ruthless Caribbean Don on a treasure hunt of his own. Lou Ferrigno Jr. [Stargirl, 9-1-1] is Ryan, Singh’s top security officer. Fiona Palomo [Control Z, Gossip Girl: Acapulco] as Sofia, a self-identified Pogue who forms a close connection to Rafe.” Fans will have to wait to dive into new episodes to learn more about these characters.

There’s still time to catch up on the first two seasons of Outer Banks — both are streaming on Netflix.