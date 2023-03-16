‘Outer Banks’ Star Madelyn Cline Reveals the Biggest Lesson She Learned After Chase Stokes Breakup

Madelyn Cline is the breakout star of the Netflix original series Outer Banks. Working in the industry since she was a child, the young actor has gained the experience and wisdom to navigate Hollywood’s rough waters. And she doesn’t mind sharing what she has learned along the way. In a recent interview with Today, Cline discussed her first high-profile relationship and what she learned about keeping her romances private after she and her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes broke up.

When did Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes start dating?

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron and Chase Stokes as John B. | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Cline and Stokes met on the set of Outer Banks just before filming began in 2019. According to People, sparks flew from the start. And as Stokes and Cline played love interests in the series, they embarked on a romance in real life. The two were already rumored to be a couple in April 2020, when the first season of Outer Banks dropped, but they didn’t confirm their relationship until later that summer.

Over the following year, Stokes and Cline were seen everywhere together, from red carpets to paparazzi snaps. However, by November 2021, the young couple had decided to split. Their breakup was a veritable public event, with media outlets writing stories about the split and speculating why they called it quits.

Cline opened up about keeping her romances more private

Cline didn’t love being in the spotlight during her celebrity relationship with Stokes. And these days, she’s determined to play it safe regarding romance.

In a recent interview with Today, Cline talked about what it was like to be in such a public relationship. The actor noted she’s careful about “what not to share with the world and what to keep personal.” She also said her romance with Stokes “happened to be on a stage, but it taught me a lot about myself and what I want and also about, again, learning what I want to keep for myself … the things that I want to be selfish about.”

Cline discussed how she now understands why some public figures keep their circles small. “I realized there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to,” Cline said. “I prefer it that way. It also just makes things more special. That’s usually how relationships are.”

Is Madelyn Cline dating Jackson Guthy?

Madelyn Cline Confirms Her Relationship Status https://t.co/ybYyu2bDRJ — E! News (@enews) February 7, 2023

To that end, Cline didn’t directly address her rumored romance with musician Jackson Guthy in her Today interview. Still, the reporter noted several clues about their relationship, including a black-and-white photo of the two on Cline’s phone lock screen. The actor also discussed how she likes to spend her time when she isn’t working.

“It depends on the Friday. Like this Friday night, I’m gonna go get an IV [drip], and I’m probably going to knock out,” she noted.

“It has been such a jam-packed week, and I’m so excited to not set an alarm,” Cline added, acknowledging the tough promotion schedule she’s been following due to the recent release of Outer Banks Season 3.

“But if we rewind to, let’s say, last week, you could find us going to a dive bar: dinner and a dive bar, drinking beers and playing pool.”

For Cline, who has had to navigate the harsh entertainment industry as a rising star, it’s not always easy to know what to do. But now she’s determined to protect her privacy.