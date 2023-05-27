‘Outlander’: 10 Times Jamie and Claire Proved They Are Absolute #CoupleGoals

Outlander tells the story of an epic time-traveling romance between Jamie and Claire Fraser (Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe). During the first six seasons of the Starz adaptation, fans have witnessed the World War II nurse and Scottish Highlander fall in love, get married, and create a family — despite being pulled apart for a grueling 20 years. Through it all, Jamie and Claire have proved many times that they are absolute #CoupleGoals. Here are 10 of our favorites.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe | STARZ

10. Jamie Fraser asks ‘Does it ever stop?’ in ‘Outlander’ Season 1

The Frasers usually keep their intimate moments private. But in Season 1, Episode 8 “Both Sides Now,” the duo briefly enjoyed some sexy time outside in the Scottish highlands before being interrupted by British soldiers.

What really makes this scene #CoupleGoals is when Jamie asks Claire: “Does it ever stop, the wanting you?”

9. Jamie’s nickname for Claire

At the beginning of their relationship, Jamie gave Claire the nickname Sassenach. It’s actually a derogatory Gaelic term for “foreigner,” but Jamie adopts this word as a term of endearment for Claire. Whenever he calls her Sassenach throughout the series, he is doing it with love because one of the things that attracts him to her is that she is an English woman.

“He kind of likes to think of it as ‘I’ve got one of their women,” author Diana Gabaldon told Town & Country.

8. Getting drunk on turtle soup

In the season 3 episode “Uncharted,” Claire and Jamie are on a ship to Scotland when she gets drunk from turtle soup. She decides it’s the perfect moment to get it on, so they start going at it on board the ship after she tells him to “bolt the door.”

They even refuse to stop when a shipmate knocks on their door to offer them soup seconds. It’s one of our favorite sexy moments from the entire series.

7. Claire saves Jamie’s life

In Season 5, Episode 9, Jamie was on the brink of death after he was bitten by a snake and Claire was afraid she couldn’t save him. He wouldn’t let her amputate his leg and she promised she wouldn’t, but his temperature was dropping and his heart rate slowed down to nearly a complete stop.

To save her man, Claire warmed Jamie up by ripping off her nightgown and hugging him tight. Jamie suddenly realized that Claire would do anything to save him, and only she knows how to revive him.

6. Jamie’s response to finding out Claire is a time traveler

When Claire finally tells Jamie she’s a time traveler from the 20th century in Season 1, Episode 11 “The Devil’s Mark,” his response to the news couldn’t have been better. In an insanely hot scene, they sit next to a cozy fire and Jamie uses his hands to bring Claire to orgasm while telling her “I want to watch you.”

5. Making it to America in ‘Outlander’ Season 4

Jamie and Claire make it to the New World in Outlander Season 4, and the couple settles into a cozy spot in the woods by a crackling campfire. While in deep conversation, they declare their love for each other. This is when Jamie offers up one of his most swoon-worthy lines of the series.

“Don’t you see how small a thing death is between us?” Jamie asks Claire. “When my body dies, my soul will still be yours.”

4. Jamie keeps Claire safe after her attack

Jamie rescued Claire from Lionel Brown and his men at the end of season 5, and gave her time to heal. The way he handled this horrific situation was absolute #CoupleGoals.

As a storm rolled in, Claire was wrapped in Jamie’s arms and he simply held her to comfort her after the attack. Knowing he would never hurt her, Claire opened up to Jamie and trusted him with her trauma. He kept her safe and protected her no matter what. They are each other’s safe spaces, and they will always be stronger together.

3. Reuniting after 20 years apart

The sixth episode of Outlander Season 3 gave fans a long-awaited moment — the reunion of Jamie and Claire. After 20 years apart, with Claire in the 20th century and Jamie in the 18th century — she finally returns to the love of her life.

When Jamie finds out that Claire returned purely because of her need to be with him, his response was, “Will ye come to bed wi’ me, then?”

2. Jamie Fraser loves a ‘rare woman’

As the Battle of Culloden approaches in Season 2, Episode 13 “Dragonfly in Amber,’ Jamie insists that Claire return to the 20th century for the safety of their unborn child. Before she goes back through the stones at Craigh Na Dun, they make love one final time.

That’s when Jamie tells Claire, “When I stand before God, I’ll have one thing to say against all the rest: ‘Lord, you gave me a rare woman, God, I loved her well,’”

1. Claire and Jamie’s wedding night in ‘Outlander’ Season 1

Season 1, Episode 7 “The Wedding,” came early in the series when they barely knew each other. At the time, Jamie was a virgin, and the wedding wasn’t exactly their idea. When they finally make love for the first time, it takes a lot of time, talking, and foreplay to get things going. But then they end up going three rounds.

When Claire suggests they go to bed and then Jamie helps her take off her corset, it was the beginning of one of the steamiest romances on TV — and the chemistry was obvious from the beginning.

“Take off your shirt — I want to look at you,” Claire asks of her new husband. His response? “Well, then, fair is fair. Take off yours as well.”

Outlander Season 7 premieres June 16 on Starz.