‘Outlander’ Author Diana Gabaldon Updates Fans on Book 10 as Fans Still Struggle With the Fact the Show Is Ending With Season 8

As fans grapple with the fact that Outlander will end after season 8, author Diana Gabaldon provided an update on Book 10 for all of her dedicated followers.

Although the end of the show is bittersweet, Gabaldon shared that there is still plenty to look forward to in the Outlander universe. Her update offers a glimmer of hope for fans still grieving the upcoming loss of the beloved series and a look at potential future projects.

Starz confirms ‘Outlander’ will end after season 8

Starz has verified that Outlander is coming to a close following season 8. The show’s eighth and final season will secure its position as the network’s longest-running original series. The announcement comes prior to the season 7 premiere, which is scheduled for this summer.

The upcoming season will feature 16 full episodes, adapted from Gabaldon’s seventh book, An Echo in the Bone. Outlander fans will be sad to learn that the final season will be slightly truncated with only 10 installments.

Although viewers would have like to see more seasons of the original show, Starz also revealed that a new prequel series is officially underway. According to Hollywood Reporter, the spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, will explore how Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, fell in love.

Diana Gabaldon talks Book 10 and beyond

Gabaldon has never been shy about answering questions from fans on social media. Although many viewers are struggling with the fact that their beloved series is coming to a close, Gabaldon recently did her best to put everyone at ease.

Following the heartbreaking news about season 8 of Outlander, Gabaldon assured fans on Twitter that there are still a few exciting developments in the Outlander universe, including a potential project centered on Master Raymond.

“Well, Book Ten is in progress–but so is the Prequel (about Jamie’s parents),” she wrote. “On the back-burner (or the horizon, depending which way you’re facing…) is Master Raymond and WHAT FRANK KNEW. (Also OUTLANDISH COMPANION, Vol. 3).”

An update on Book 10 is thrilling news for fans, but Gabaldon also issued a word of caution with the update. The author warned fans that Book 10 is not coming out anytime soon, especially after she just finished Book 9 in the hit franchise.

Everything we know about season 8 of ‘Outlander’

The end of Outlander’s journey will be drawn from Written in My Own Heart’s Blood, the eighth installment in Gabaldon’s book series.

At the time of Outlander’s premiere in 2014, Written in My Own Heart’s Blood was the latest addition to the series. However, Gabaldon has since published a ninth volume, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, and has plans to close the series with a tenth installment.

Fans can expect to see all of the show’s main cast member return for the final season. This includes Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, David Berry, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Paul Gorman, Joey Phillips, Caitlin O’Ryan, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Charles Vandervaart.

Season 7 of Outlander is set to premiere this summer on Starz.