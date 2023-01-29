‘Outlander’ Renewed For an 8th and FINAL Season — Which Books Will It Cover?

Outlander fans are still struggling with the news that season 8 will be the series’ last. The announcement has sparked a ton of questions about how they could possibly end the Starz adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s time-traveling literary drama without the 10th and final book. Fans want to know — which books will the eighth and final season cover?

The cast of ‘Outlander’ will return for season 8 | STARZ

‘Outlander’ has officially been renewed for an 8th and final season

A one-minute video clip posted to the official Outlander Twitter account in mid-January sent fans through a series of emotions in a matter of seconds. First, there was joy in reaction to the news that Starz had officially renewed the series for season 8. But that joy quickly turned to sadness and anger when it was revealed that season 8 would be the last.

In the video, stars Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser) appear in full costume and tell the camera that “it’s been an incredible journey” over the past decade.

What an incredible journey with an incredible fanbase. #Outlander has officially been renewed for an eighth and final season. pic.twitter.com/mNJ3AZXW2s — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 19, 2023

“Thank you so much for being with us from day one,” Balfe says, as Heughan adds, “We love you Outlander fans.”

Then, a message slowly appears on the screen in text, one line at a time: “Outlander has been renewed…for an eighth…and final season.”

“Every good story has to come to an end,” Heughan says, with Balfe adding, “They always do.”

Which books will season 8 cover?

Yes, every good story must come to an end. But, how will the TV show possibly end Jamie and Claire’s story when Gabaldon hasn’t finished the final book? The author is currently writing book 10, and each season is loosely based on the subsequent book. Therefore, most fans were expecting 10 full seasons of Outlander. How is this going to work?

Book 9 — Go Tell The Bees That I Am Gone — was released in late 2021. Will it be part of season 8? Will Gabaldon let producers in on book 10 and let them include the ending in the TV series, cramming three books into one season? Or, will they end the story on TV where book 8 — Written In My Own Heart’s Blood — ended?

“Well, season 8 definitely (If you recall, I’ve said all along that they’d never catch me and they won’t) but the prequel is more of a crap shoot,” Gabaldon wrote on Facebook.

“I’ll work with them on it, but there are bound to be parts that I’ll focus on in the book that they won’t be interested in (some of the political intrigue) or can’t handle logistically (sea invasions and big land battles) — though they do a great job with limited battle coverage.”

‘Outlander’ author Diana Gabaldon admits ‘stories may diverge’

Gabaldon also wrote in her Facebook post that in the upcoming season 7, there are ongoing plotlines involving two to three people that she isn’t interested in. At those points, she says “the stories may diverge.” But, with luck, she hopes they will both be interesting.

When asked if the final Outlander book would be published by the time season 8 premiered — which will likely be in late 2024 or early 2025 — Gabaldon once again disappointed fans. She simply wrote, “I doubt it.” This only caused more questions about how the TV show could possibly end Jamie and Claire’s story in season 8. What about the mystery of Jamie’s ghost from season 1?

The news doesn't stop with Season 8. #Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been officially greenlit! https://t.co/knuMbE3K9f pic.twitter.com/eaUw4K3trN — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 19, 2023

Fans may have to start preparing themselves for another Game of Thrones-level disaster if Outlander comes to a controversial end.

Outlander Seasons 1 through 5 are now playing on Netflix, and season 6 is available on the Starz app. Season 7 will premiere this summer on Starz.