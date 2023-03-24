‘Outlast’: Jill Says to Survive ‘No One Would Give a S*** About Their Neighbor’

What does surviving really mean? Jill Ashock addressed this question when a fan praised her most controversial moments. The Netflix’s Outlast contestant also had something new to say about the sleeping bag drama.

Neighboring camps went from allies to foes on ‘Outlast’

The cast of ‘Outlast’ Season 1 | Netflix

The cast had to split into four camps, two of which were on either side of the river. Camps on the same side later began working together.

But that dynamic changed when Camp Alpha decided to steal sleeping bags. Camp Bravo was against this, and Alpha started to push them out of the game too.

In the end, Ashock and Amber Asay from Alpha were one of the remaining two teams in the game.

Jill stands by not being neighborly on ‘Outlast’

Jill Ashock on ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

There are many people angry with how Camp Alpha handled things. But Ashock has supporters, and she’s responding to them. She made a reel of an exchange she had on Instagram.

“Loved ya’ll battle and passion cut survival you represented what it actually meant to fight to survive like you’re gonna die and it makes people uncomfortable but that’s the reality of survival and people learn real quick under duress that not everyone has what it takes to survive be it disaster or a fight for your life with an attacker,” part of a fan’s comment reads.

“Yes!!!!! YOU GOT IT!” Ashock repled. “You actually seen what is the real ‘Outlast’! 100% spot on!!! If the world’s stability crumbled, no one would give a s*** about their neighbor. It would your family, your priorities, your life FIRST!”

“The show proves that the majority of people, meaning all of the other contestants, would lay down and quit, or even worse: just die, instead of standing up and fighting for their life and the life of their family,” she continued.

Jill plays down the sleeping bags theft

Amber Asay and Jill Ashock | Netflix

Dawn Nelson and Joel Huntgate had to go without sleeping bags for a night, and the show made it clear they were at risk for hypothermia. But Ashock addressed this too on social media.

“Calling out b*******! Just FYI…we survived without sleeping bags for a looonnng time before Justin took them. So you all can get off your harm to human life kick. Get a grip,” she posted on Instagram.

“Thought I’d finally give an inside scoop of what sooo many people can’t seem to figure out. There are no sleeping bags for the first 2 episodes. [laughing emojis] No one had any. And guess what, we were all surviving just fine. No one was dying or hypothermic! Justin did not put anyone’s life at risk! He took a comfort item away. And from the sound of all these weak minded individuals in the world today, you all would have tapped without your blankie too!” she wrote in the caption.

Ashock stands by her definition of surviving, while some frown on her strategy. She makes it clear if the world’s stability crumbled, she would go on the offense.