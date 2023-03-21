‘Outlast’: Justin on Javier Refusing to Play Dirty, ‘It’s Not for Everyone’

Alliances formed and broke on Outlast. The biggest fallout was between Camp Alpha and Camp Bravo. Justin Court joked about Javier Colón calling him out for playing dirty on the Netflix show.

Why Javier Colón broke his alliance with Camp Alpha

‘Outlast’ contestants Brian Kahrs, Javier Colon, Justin Court, Amber Asay, Jill Ashock | Netflix

Camp Alpha and Camp Bravo were on the same side of the river. So it’s not surprising that they later aligned.

“Hunger Pains” showed all the camps having the mission to build a raft, go down the river, and get crab traps. Court suggested to Colón and Brian Kahrs that if he gets to the traps first, he’ll split them. The same goes the other way around.

Kahrs struggled to get to the island with the raft. Court took too long to finish his raft. Jill Ashock and Amber Asay hiked to the island during low tide instead. They then put two crab traps out, one for Bravo.

But this alliance ended in “Hunting the Thief.” Camp Alpha changed its strategy by pushing Camp Delta to quit. Court stole Dawn Nelson and Joel Huntgate’s sleeping bags. They spent one night without them, which put them at risk for hypothermia.

Colón watched Court return with the sleeping bags and was disgusted. “They’re evil,” he said. “They’re f***ing evil.” The handyman told the camera there was no longer an alliance between them.

Justin posts about Javier breaking their alliance

Amber Asay, Jill Ashock, and Justin Court on ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

Court has a sense of humor about Colón’s disgust with his strategy. He posted a picture of Colón on Instagram with the words, “Lord of the flies? More like Fjord of the lies!”

“Bravoteam out. Once Javier realized that #Alphateam was a little bit off their rocker, and willing to do whatever it takes to win, he had 2nd thoughts. alliance? No more alliance or was he just scared of Justin? Not willing to play dirty. It’s not for everyone. @hungryguyonabicycle Faced with tough decisions,…. including breaking his alliance with #Aphateam,” the blacksmith captioned the post.

“Y’all was weak,” a commenter wrote. “Ok Sweetheart, hope you feel better and getting that off your chest. Thanks for watching!” Court replied.

“Javier was a class act … integrity goes a long way. Was glad to see ones with the most loyalty won this!” another viewer wrote. “Sometimes it be like that,” he replied.

Did Javier find a new alliance?

Javier Colón on ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

Camp Alpha was successful in creating chaos and other contestants quitting. Kahrs left the game without speaking to Colón. That meant he had to find a new team, and Alpha wasn’t an option.

Colón asked Camp Charlie to join just to give him an opportunity to seek revenge. They refused and that meant he had to shoot his flare gun and leave.

First, he lit his shelter on fire and took his things so Ashock and Asay couldn’t use it. This was after they threatened his camp and raft.