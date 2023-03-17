‘Outlast’: Paul Says He ‘Clashed’ With Dawn on Camp Delta

The harsh conditions on Netflix’s Outlast led to a lot of blow-ups. Paul Preece talked about a primary reason for him leaving Camp Delta was because he clashed with Dawn Nelson.

Why Paul Preece left Camp Delta for Camp Charlie on ‘Outlast’

The only rule of Outlast is that players have to be on a team to be in the running to win. It’s possible to switch teams at any time.

The mining specialist started with Nelson, Jordan Williams, and Joel Huntgate at Camp Delta. “Man-Down” showed their camp talking to Camp Charlie with Nick Radner, Seth Lueker, and Angie Kenai.

Radner claimed they were looking for a player to join their team and offered them to see their “better” camp. Preece later took them up on their offer when Williams left the game due to passing out from hunger.

Nelson and Huntgate were angry that Preece left without telling them. They quit the game after Justin Court stole their sleeping bags.

Paul revealed he ‘clashed’ with Dawn on ‘Outlast’

Members of Camp Charlie reunited to talk about their experiences. Preece gave his first impression of their team on Between The Horns podcast.

“You guys looked like a really strong team right off the bat,” he told Radner, Kenai, and Lueker. “So our four, literally everyone had grabbed four, and we felt like the nerdy kid in kickball. We were just standing against the fence, waiting for somebody to pick us. There’s four left, and that was us.”

He said them going by Camp Bear Tooth instead of Camp Charlie gave them an identity to unify. Preece said Delta called themselves the outcasts but fractured.

“But you’re really coming into your own, and you’re trying to figure people out and see who they are, and you kind of gravitate more towards certain people than others for whatever reason,” Preece said. “You’re figuring each other out, and the longer you go, you’re getting hungry, there’s stress put on everyone trying to get things done.”

Preece said he was offended by Nelson leaving him out of conversations

“I’m not saying anyone on my first team is bad,” Preece said. “I think they’re all great people. They’re all great people. I just think you had different personalities, and it clashed, which is great for the show. It’s what they want, right?”

He said he had “misunderstandings” with another contestant, and they never got over that. “I think with Dawn and I, we had some friction there,” Preece revealed. “I think our problem with that is I hear some communication going on or things being said, and I wasn’t part of it. And I kind of felt a certain way about it.”

In the end, Preece switching teams paid off. He, Lueker, and Radner raced Jill Ashock and Amber Asay to the finish line. Camp Bear Tooth won the prize.