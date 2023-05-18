The Royal Family Refuses to Comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Near-Catastrophic’ Car Chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines in May 2023 after being involved in an alleged “near-catastrophic” car chase while in New York City. The two were leaving the Ms. Foundation Awards when they were supposedly chased down by paparazzi.

Harry and Meghan, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, stepped down as working members of the royal family back in 2020 after a difficult time with the press and a crumbling relationship with Harry’s family members. Now, though, it seems the royals don’t plan to comment on Harry and Meghan’s safety issues in New York.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New York City in 2021 | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t have a good relationship with the royals

Growing up, Harry always knew he was less valuable than his brother from a royalty standpoint. Harry and his older brother, William, got along generally well as children and young adults, but once Harry met Meghan, things between him and his brother changed. Harry and Meghan shared a whirlwind romance that was often accompanied by plenty of press drama for the duchess — she even won a lawsuit against a tabloid for publishing a private letter she had written to her father.

In most situations, the royal family did not come to her defense. As a result, tensions rose between Harry and the rest of his family, eventually leading the Sussexes to remove themselves from the royal family altogether and relocate to California.

Since moving to the United States, Harry and Meghan have been attending plenty of events around the country. They have held discussions, both presented and received at awards shows, and partnered with other celebrities for various causes. On May 16, Harry and Meghan were in New York City so Meghan could be honored with the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision award. After the ceremony, Harry and Meghan were involved in what their spokesperson described as a “near-catastrophic” two-hour car chase involving the paparazzi — mirroring Princess Diana’s fateful Paris paparazzi chase that ended in her death.

However, the royal family has not commented or released any type of statement surrounding Harry and Meghan’s seemingly dangerous night in New York City. Neither King Charles’ nor Prince Williams’ communications departments offered any words regarding Harry and Meghan’s safety, despite that various news outlets reached out for comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Ms. Foundation Awards in New York City in May 2023 | Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Even while Harry and Meghan were royal family members, the royals hardly came to their defense or commented on any hardships the two were facing. And now that they have stepped back and moved to the United States, those statements are even less likely. It’s unclear if the royal family’s decision to ignore Harry and Meghan’s incident is the result of their desire to comment on as few family matters as possible or because they simply have such an icy relationship with the Sussexes that they did not want to.

Harry did attend King Charles’ coronation on May 6, but he stayed only for the ceremony and did not attend the party later that evening or the concert the next day. Meghan chose to remain in California with the couple’s two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.