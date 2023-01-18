‘Pamela, A Love Story’ to Feature All of Pamela Anderson’s Famous Exes

Pamela Anderson was a famous actor and model in the 1990s, though these days her name has been making headlines thanks to shows about her life being released on streaming platforms. Back in early 2022, Hulu premiered the series, Pam & Tommy. Soon, Netflix subscribers will get to watch the documentary Pamela, A Love Story, which will talk about her life, including her romantic relationships.

‘Pamela, A Love Story’ will detail Pamela Anderson’s life

Pamela Anderson in ‘Pamela, a Love Story’ | Netflix

According to Vanity Fair, Pamela, A Love Story is directed by filmmaker Ryan White in collaboration with Anderson herself. It is also produced by her son Brandon Lee.

“From the very beginning, she was like, ‘You can ask me anything. I will talk about anything. I will be nothing but honest with you about it all,'” White recalled.

Anderson also gave White access to many private home movies and journal entries—some of which viewers can see in the documentary.

“Pamela, by nature, is an incredibly open and honest person,” White said. “That’s perhaps why Pamela’s gotten burned a lot in her life, but I also think it’s what’s so lovable and infectious about her.”

Additionally, White revealed that “all of her husbands” (Anderson has been married five times) will be seen in Pamela, A Love Story. Her fifth marriage ended during the course of filming, and Anderson decided to open up about her relationship history to the audience. White described the starlet as “a hopeless romantic and looking for true love in every way.”

“I’m a romantic, and romance is tragedy,” Anderson shared. “I believe in fairy tales.”

Nonetheless, White believes the documentary and its never-before-seen footage could help viewers “humanize” people like Anderson.

“We have this whole archive of Tommy [Lee] and Pamela falling in love, and I think our film will really humanize them,” he said. “I think they’re often seen as these larger-than-life…maybe even cartoon characters. When you watch this footage of them meeting, it’s really beautiful.”

Did Pamela Anderson ever react to Hulu’s ‘Pam and Tommy’?

Despite Hulu’s Pam and Tommy being about Anderson’s relationship with rocker Tommy Lee, she was never consulted. In fact, Anderson reportedly found out about the series while filming Pamela, A Love Story.

Anderson has not publicly reacted to Pam & Tommy. However, she did open up about the series in the documentary as well as talk about the recent discussions of her stolen sex tape.

“Nobody knew the truth—even I don’t know 100% of what happened, but I think what is most important is to share my human feelings and how much it hurt and how it undeniably defined me moving forward—in my career and my relationships,” Anderson said.

The release of ‘Pamela, A Love Story’ will coincide with Pamela Anderson’s memoir

In a new memoir, "Love, Pamela," and Netflix documentary, the "Baywatch" icon reveals details about traumas she suffered as a child and a life lived in the harsh spotlight of the tabloids, and what she gained returning to her Pacific Northwest hometown. https://t.co/FoJKsqOP5i — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) January 15, 2023

In addition to the Netflix documentary, fans can look forward to the release of Anderson’s memoir, called Love, Pamela. Both will come out on Jan. 31.

“Writing my book was therapy,” she said.

Anderson also explained on Instagram (via Glamour), “It feels like some kind of miracle—to be retracing the painful steps of my youth…. I repainted scenes in detail if it were my childhood or at the Playboy mansion… Just one girl’s messy life…A celebration—of imperfections…. The book is a unpolished attempt. I had no co-writer.…My life—as a mother, as an activist, and as an actress. I am so proud of this book.”

