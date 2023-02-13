Pamela Anderson Hasn’t Watched Her Netflix Documentary

The Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story pulls back the curtain on Pamela Anderson’s life. From the early days of her career to the infamous sex tape scandal and beyond, the one hour and fifty-two minute film explores Anderson’s story from her perspective. Pamela, a love story came out at the end of January 2023, but the Broadway star still hasn’t seen it yet. Find out why and when she plans on watching the documentary about her life.

Pamela Anderson | Netflix

Pamela Anderson’s sons were ‘huge instigators’ in the creation of her documentary

Anderson shares two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee — Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger. Speaking to Interview Magazine, Anderson said Brandon, a producer on the project, and Dylan were “huge instigators” in making the film.

“They really wanted me to tell my story,” Anderson said. “And they didn’t even know all the gritty details. They obviously were very affected by the tape being stolen and my divorce from Tommy [Lee]. But they just said, ‘Mom, no one knows you, and they think they do.’ That doesn’t sit right with them.”

Pamela Anderson and her sons | Netflix

Believing Anderson’s story could be an inspiring one, her two boys pushed her to do the Netflix documentary. Pamela, a love story premiered on Jan. 31, 2023.

Pamela Anderson plans to watch ‘Pamela, a love story’ one day

Like the Hulu series Pam and Tommy, Anderson has yet to watch the Netflix documentary. At least in its entirety. However, unlike the Hulu series, she has plans to watch the Netflix doc one day.

“It’s not that I don’t want to, but the tiny bits that I’d seen from Ryan [White, the director of Pamela, A Love Story] showing me when we found all these archives, they just leveled me,” she explained. “I’m going to watch it one day, because I’m very proud that my sons were involved in it and I want to see their interviews. But it’s too hard for me to see it at this point.”

With the release of her memoir, Anderson says she needs to “get through this next month [February] and see how it’s accepted.” Whether the world likes what she has written or not is “okay” with Anderson. “But I just want to take a little break from it all and see what’s next,” she said. “It’s a big mystery.”

Her book ‘Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth’ is available now

Anderson’s memoir was released on Jan. 31, 2023. The actor, activist, and former Playboy Playmate reclaims the narrative of her life in an honest, layered, and unforgettable book.

Anderson said she wrote the book with an editor instead of a ghostwriter, an experience she called “fantastic.” She added: “Every word is my word. There’s no collaborator …”

“Most of the book is poetry,” Anderson explained, calling the art form a “good facade” that’s “revealing and very vulnerable.” She originally wrote the entire memoir in prose form, but got some pushback from her editor. “They’re like, ‘We need to put this into sentences and paragraphs and have a little bit of a timeline,'” she recalled. The book is available on Amazon and through other major book retailers.

Stream Pamela, a love story on Netflix.