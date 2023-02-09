Pamela Anderson Only Receives $4,000 a Year From ‘Baywatch’ Residuals, Says Her Son

Pamela Anderson is best known for her starring role on the TV show Baywatch. She played C.J. Parker from 1992 to 1997. Anderson was a big part of the show and the entertainment industry. However, according to the actor and her son, she doesn’t make much money in residuals. Here’s what they revealed about her earnings.

Why Pamela Anderson decided to release her book, ‘Love, Pamela’

Anderson discussed her new book, Love, Pamela. She explained why she felt like now was the time to release her autobiography.

“I always write; I’ve written since I was little,” Anderson tells Extra. “I had diaries. That’s how I was feeling, was by writing. So, I always knew I was capable of writing a book, so that’s a great experience I go to do. And timing—I’m old—so it’s time to do it. I look back; I got something to write about. I came out the other side, full circle. I went home to the place where I grew up and I was able to reflect on my life.”

Anderson says her son, Brandon Lee, is the one who suggested she share her life story. When she went through her archives, she realized she had a lot of material to work with.

Pamela Anderson reportedly receives $4,000 in Baywatch residuals

Lee says he wants to make sure his mother is compensated appropriately for her acting work. According to him, Anderson wasn’t being paid a fair amount in Baywatch residuals.

“I think it’s important for a lot of reasons,” he tells Extra. “When I look back and I look at past deals or residual checks that come in. People would be shocked to find out how people really took advantage of [Pamela] and took advantage of a young girl making a bad deal on a big show.”

Lee continues, “And she was the biggest star at the time, and I think a lot of people made a lot of money off that. And I think everybody is going to have to have their day where we come knocking. For instance, when she makes, I don’t know, $4,000 a year off Baywatch, that’s a crime.”

Lee says Anderson should be paid when a company acquires the rights to the show’s boxed set. “Think about it. A huge company like [Amazon] buys all [11] seasons of Baywatch, and she doesn’t get a dollar? She is Baywatch,” says Lee. “A big company like Amazon goes along and buys the rights to the Baywatch boxed set, and she doesn’t get a dollar? You tell me if that’s right.”

Pamela Anderson isn’t worried about compensation

Anderson says she isn’t worried about the money. She believes she will always “make her way” regardless of the circumstances.

“I’m not so worried about the money,” she says during her interview. “I always say you can’t take me away from me. I’ll always find my way. I can live in a box, I can live in an apartment, I can live in a mansion, a castle. I’m always going to be OK.”

Lee admires his mother’s positivity, but he wants her to be compensated for her work. Says Lee, “If it’s your work, and it’s your face, and it’s your image,” you deserve something.”

