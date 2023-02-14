Pamela Anderson Reclaiming Her Voice in Netflix Documentary Is ‘Offensive’ to Some, Says Celebrity Psychic 

Pamela Anderson tells her story in her own words for the first time on film in her new Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story. The actor’s honesty about her life is “offensive” to some, according to a celebrity psychic. Here’s what the psychic and aura reader said about Anderson reclaiming her voice in the documentary and how it can negatively impact others.

Pamela Anderson | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The Pamela Anderson Netflix documentary ‘Pamela, a Love Story’ received rave reviews

Pamela Anderson’s documentary Pamela, A Love Story was released on Jan. 31. It followed 2022’s Pam and Tommy, a project the Baywatch star was not involved in, and many have called exploitative. The Netflix documentary was released the same day as Anderson’s memoir, Love, Pamela.

The project, directed by Ryan White and produced in part by Anderson’s oldest son, Brandon Thomas Lee, has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and fans alike. It has a 98% rating from Rotten Tomatoes, with a 93% score from the audience.

In the documentary, Anderson opens up for the first time about being molested as a child and sexually assaulted at 12 years old. She shares how she became a model and a Playboy Playmate, and how she met her first husband and the father of her two children, Tommy Lee. She discusses her high-profile relationships and marriages, and, of course, her infamous sex tape.

Although the documentary explores the many abuses Anderson has suffered, it ends on a hopeful note, with the 55-year-old starring in Chicago on Broadway.

It’s a refreshingly honest look at a woman who has been in the entertainment industry for decades and has had some of her most intimate moments stolen and exploited. Yet Anderson has managed to remain somewhat of an enigma until now.

Pamela Anderson reclaiming her voice in the Netflix documentary is ‘offensive’ to some, says a celebrity psychic

Celebrity psychic Mystic Michaela shared her take on the Pamela Anderson Netflix documentary and how the Barb Wire star’s honesty could be “offensive” to some.

Mystic Michaela has over 72,000 Instagram followers and has used her aura reading gift on an episode of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County. Her podcast, Know Your Aura with Mystic Michaela, explains how understanding aura colors can lead to a more authentic and fulfilling life. She has read many celebrities’ auras on her show, including Meghan King Edmonds, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Berner, and more.

According to the celebrity psychic, Anderson has a pink aura. In a Feb. 9 Instagram post, she explained what that means for the actor. “I see that Pink auras are often a point of fascination, obsession and at some point… ridicule,” Mystic Michaela wrote. “Their ability to live in a world of their own creation, remaining true to themselves is magical… and something which hurt people can find almost offensive.”

The psychic went on to say that Anderson’s openness in the new documentary can empower others. “When a pink aura owns their narrative and reclaims their voice, it’s powerful,” she wrote. “And they do what they do best, inspire so many of us, while they show what it is to be yourself in a world that wants you to conform.”

The ‘Baywatch’ star has spoken of her authenticity in the past

The celebrity psychic also included a quote from Pamela Anderson’s 2009 interview with Marie Claire. The actor was asked what she thought of the expression, “Fake it till you make it.”

“I haven’t followed that rule at all,” Anderson answered. “People always tell me, ‘Reinvent yourself, re-this, re-whatever.’ I haven’t reinvented myself. It’s an honest evolution. I’ve always been authentic. Except for the boobs.”

The actor’s honesty and authenticity reflect her powerful pink aura. The world finally got to see a glimpse of the real Anderson in her Netflix documentary, even though she has been trying to tell us who she is all along.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.