Pamela Anderson Reveals Why Her Relationship with Tommy Lee was Doomed From the Start

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were a famous couple in the 1990s. Their romance lasted only a few years but often made headlines due to how tumultuous it was. More recently, Anderson opened up about the relationship. She explained why it was doomed from the start.

The relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee has been in the news recently

In early 2022, Hulu premiered the series Pam and Tommy, which starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Anderson and Lee. The show brought the ’90s couple back into public consciousness and dramatized messy scenes from their relationship, including the release of their stolen sex tape.

While Anderson did not work with writers on Pam and Tommy, she and filmmaker Ryan White collaborated on a documentary for Netflix. Called Pamela, A Love Story, the documentary gives viewers exclusive access to some of Anderson’s private home movies and journal entries. It also shows all of Anderson’s ex-husbands, including Lee.

Additionally, Anderson wrote a memoir titled Love, Pamela, where fans can read about her life and relationships.

Both the documentary and book drop on Jan. 31, 2023.

Pamela Anderson explains why her relationship with Tommy Lee didn’t work out

In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Anderson reflected on her relationship with Lee, whom she married in 1995 after just knowing him for a few days.

“Tommy and I fell in love,” she said. “It felt like this really safe place.”

She continued, “He would arrive at the house on a horse with a full knight gear on—knight in shining armor—and read a scroll to me. It was just so hyper heightened, but it felt good. It felt like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is what it’s all about. This is true love.'”

When interviewer Jim Axelrod pointed out that this over-the-top gesture was “not a foundation for sustainable love,” Anderson agreed.

“No, it’s not a foundation for sustainable love. I haven’t done that yet. I haven’t figured that part out yet,” she said with a laugh.

What is Pamela Anderson’s current relationship status?

Anderson has been married five times. After Lee, she married Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, and Jon Peters. Her most recent marriage was to bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. The marriage lasted from 2020 to 2022.

Now Anderson is single and not focusing on romance for the time being, especially after years of having people “in and out of [her] life.”

“Right now, it’s really good for me to be alone for the first time,” she said.

Anderson also shared that she is reflecting on her life and what happened in her past relationships. She explained, “The common denominator in all these relationships is me. So I need to work on that.”

Still, in an interview with Vanity Fair, Anderson stated that she is a “romantic” at heart. “I believe in fairy tales,” she said.

Her Netflix documentary will also showcase Anderson’s journey to finding self-love. Filmmaker Ryan White told Vanity Fair, “The film is called Pamela, A Love Story, and there are many love stories within it. Ultimately I think the end of the film is about her putting more of that love into herself.”

