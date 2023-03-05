Pamela Anderson Used to Bring Her Kids to the Playboy Mansion Until 1 Thing Happened

When actor and model Pamela Anderson wasn’t on television in the ’90s with roles on hit shows like Baywatch and Home Improvement, she was in the news for her relationships and the scandals that came with them.

With the recent release of Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, a series about Anderson’s relationship with heavy metal musician Tommy Lee, there’s been renewed interest in the ’90s icon. In January, Netflix released the documentary Pamela, A Love Story.

(L-R) Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Recently, Anderson has become involved in a few other projects that tell her story but in her own words. The idea of setting the record straight on her life and loves originally came from her two sons.

In her own words

The opportunity to tell her truth appealed to Anderson, whose sons “encouraged me to tell my story,” according to People. Hers is an honest dialogue not just about her life but also about issues like activism, relationships, and sex. Anderson has completed a couple of projects of her own to accomplish this.

Her autobiography, Lucky: How I Survived Sex, Scandal, and Secrets, was released in 2020. The book chronicles Anderson’s childhood in Canada to her journey in Hollywood. The book offers an honest account of her activism for animal rights and environmental issues. It also offers a personal look at her relationships with other celebrities like her former husband, Tommy Lee.

There’s also her new documentary on Netflix, Pamela, A Love Story. It focuses on her life using diaries and never-before-seen archival footage. It was during the filming of the documentary that she learned of Pam & Tommy. Anderson was not consulted for the series, and while she hasn’t publicly made a statement about it, she addresses that series in the documentary and speaks about recent views on her infamous stolen sex tape.

The release of Pamela, A Love Story in January coincided with the release of her new memoir, Love, Pamela.

Easter visits to the Playboy Mansion

In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show to promote the book and documentary, former Playboy Playmate Anderson told Barrymore that she used to take her kids to the Playboy Mansion every Easter for the popular annual egg hunt. The visits ended when her older son Brandon, who produced Pamela, A Love Story, told her he’d learned what Hugh Hefner did for a living: taking naked pictures of girls.

Her son, who was 10 at the time, was upset about it. Anderson viewed her time at the Playboy Mansion as a positive experience. She was a frequent visitor who maintained a close relationship with Hefner.

Love, Pamela: critical reception

Anderson’s new memoir has received many positive reviews from the New York Times, Publisher’s Weekly, and other notable publications. It was also named an Amazon Best Book of February 2023.

The New York Times said, “The most disappointing thing about Love, Pamela is that it doesn’t come in a form that can be injected directly into your veins… Dazzling.” Publishers Weekly called the memoir “[A] pensive memoir. This poetic and free-spirited narrative reflects both Anderson’s naivete and her wild spirit.”

Kirkus Reviews explains that Anderson’s memoir, once it moves from poetry to prose, is a page-turner with well-told anecdotes and character sketches that make an impression. It describes “A juicy story with some truly crazy moments, yet Anderson’s good heart shines through” and says that her humility never fails her.

Booklist says, “…the book paints a picture of a wild spirit, a proud mother, and a seeker that will draw in fans and those who have misunderstood this complicated woman.”

With intimate details about childhood traumas and a life lived under the relentless scrutiny of the tabloids, Anderson explains what she gained when she returned to her hometown in the Pacific Northwest: life on her own terms.