‘Pariah’ Prince Harry Will Have to Deal With ‘Humiliation Factor’ at the Coronation Amid ‘Frustrating’ Images, According to Author

An author says the ceremony will be “painful and incredibly frustrating” for Prince Harry as King Charles III’s coronation nears. From being treated worse than his uncle, Prince Andrew, to not being “center stage,” the coronation’s expected to be a “grim” experience for the Duke of Sussex.

Prince Andrew will be shown ‘more respect’ than Prince Harry at the coronation

Considering the release of Harry’s Spare memoir in January 2023 and ongoing tension, it’s safe to say the coronation’s not going to be the setting of a happy royal family reunion.

According to Christopher Andersen, a royal expert, Harry’s going to have an especially tough time at the May 6 ceremony. In short, he’s not going to be welcomed with open arms when he returns to London, England.

Harry, Andersen said, won’t even be on the same level as his uncle, King Charles’ younger brother Andrew, who lost his working royal status following an infamous interview that’s now being made into a Netflix film.

The Duke of York, Andersen told OK! Magazine, “will be afforded better treatment and shown more respect by the Crown. That’s how deep the animosity toward the Sussexes runs in royal circles these days.”

“My guess is that Harry will be treated like something of a pariah,” he continued. And, yes, Harry is, by Andersen’s estimation, “well aware of that. So, you have to give him credit for being willing to show up anyway.”

Harry will be ‘shunted aside’ while other royals take ‘center stage’ with King Charles



Similar to Platinum Jubilee weekend and 2020’s Commonwealth Day service, cheerful isn’t a descriptor that’s likely to be used for Harry on coronation day.

Why? As Andersen explained, Harry’s likely to find the ceremony difficult as relatives stand in the spotlight with his father.

“There is a humiliation factor here,” he said. “Watching the other royals share center stage with the king and queen while he is probably going to be shunted aside — this will likely be painful and incredibly frustrating for Harry.”

Andersen’s expectation is that Harry will “be sidelined and snubbed.” The result being “lots of photographs of Harry standing alone, looking downcast and grim, even visibly seething.”

Amid speculation regarding royals’ parts in the coronation, Prince William‘s understood to have a prominent role as heir apparent. Harry’s nephew, 9-year-old Prince George, is also expected to be very visible on coronation day.

Harry won’t spend much time in the U.K. coronation weekend

Hanging around London after seeing his father crowned king doesn’t seem to be part of Harry’s agenda. Following Buckingham Palace’s announcement regarding Harry’s coronation attendance, royal correspondent Omid Scobie shared that Harry presumably won’t stay long.

“I understand that [Prince] Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple’s decision,” Scobie tweeted. “Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”