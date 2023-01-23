‘Passions’ Star McKenzie Westmore Diagnosed With Cancer Again

McKenzie Westmore is best known to soap opera fans as Sheridan Crane on Passions. Westmore played the beloved heroine from 1999 until the show’s cancellation in 2008. Now, the soap opera star is receiving well wishes as she reveals bad news about her health.

Passions star McKenzie Westmore I Mike Pont/WireImage

‘Passions’ star McKenzie Westmore reveals she’s diagnosed with cancer again

Westmore is used to trials and tribulations, given her work on the NBC soap opera Passions. But the actor is now facing her own challenges after sharing grim news about her health. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Westmore tweeted she’d been diagnosed with cancer.

That moment you’re excited to just get your hair cut and find out after you have cancer. Thankfully caught early & the journey begins! Time to fight ????❤️ #cancersucks pic.twitter.com/2pBr0Bax2I — McKenzie Westmore (@mckenziewestmor) January 19, 2023

“That moment you’re excited to just get your hair cut and find out after you have cancer. Thankfully caught early & the journey begins! Time to fight,” the actor wrote. In the Twitter thread, Westmore revealed three tumors were found in her uterus, and doctors believed a few surgeries would help.”

This is the second time Westmore has been diagnosed with cancer. In 2019, she revealed that she was in remission after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Later that year, she also revealed she’d been diagnosed with Adenomyosis, a gynecological condition affecting the muscular walls of the uterus.

After announcing her second cancer diagnosis, Westmore’s comment section was filled with well-wishes from fans. The actor thanked everyone for their support and is positive she’ll beat cancer.

What is McKenzie Westmore up to now?

After Passions was cancelled in 2008, Westmore went on to briefly play Dr. Riley Sinclair on All My Children. In 2011, Westmore switched to hosting duties for the Syfy series Face Off. The reality competition series had makeup artists showcasing their magic when creating sci-fi and horror looks. Westmore remained as host of the series until its cancellation in 2018.

Aside from her acting and hosting duties, Westmore is also an entrepreneur. The actor wo comes from a family of makeup artists, launched her own cosmetics line Westmore Beauty.

As for Westmore’s personal life, she’s been married to her second husband, Face Off judge Patrick Tatopoulos since 2015. Westmore was previously married to musician Keith Volpone with whom she has a son Maddox.

McKenzie Westmore played Sheridan Crane for nine years

Westmore’s role as Sheridan on Passions made her a famous soap opera icon. The actor was one of the original cast members from the show’s debut in July 1999. Westmore’s portrayal of the troubled heroine made her a fan favorite.

Most of Sheridan’s storylines consisted other on-again, off-again romance with Luis Lopez-Fitzgerald (Galen Gering). Sheridan and Luis were kept apart by her family, nad his ex-girlfriend Beth Wallace (Kelli McCarty). The laters seasons of the show had Sheridan switch to a villan as she plottd to break up Luis’ relationship with her niece Fancy Crane (Emily Harper).

The series finale didn’t end happily for Shuis, whom fans wanted to be together. Luis married Fancy, while Sheridan reunited with Antonio Lopez-Fitzgerald (Christopher Douglas).

Although the soap opera is no longer on air, Westmore told Soaps.com, she’d love to do a reboot. “I would love if they brought the whole show back – age us, obviously – and show our lives. Sheridan, how many years now later? And Luis? Where is everybody now? But continuing the story and maybe having the show more based around thier kids, like Marty, who is grown up now.”