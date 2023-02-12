Patrick Mahomes Is Not the Only Professional Athlete In His Family

Patrick Mahomes is once again leading the Kansas City Chiefs to another Super Bowl. The quarterback is looking for the second ring in his young career. And he’ll be part of football history because this is the first Super Bowl matchup with two black QBs. Mahomes has accomplished more than most during his first few years in the National Football League. Which makes his father — Pat Mahomes Sr. — extremely proud.

Patrick Mahomes is making history in Super Bowl LVII

Mahomes is looking for another Super Bowl win, and this time he’s up against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. His dad, Mahomes Sr., says it’s extremely special that his son is making history. And, he couldn’t be “more prouder to see where the game has come from where it was.”

“I’m a big football fan, always have been. And I remember Doug Williams when he won the Super Bowl. I remember some of the other Black quarterbacks – Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb, and all those guys – and just how hard it was to be able to get a chance to play their position,” Mahomes Sr. told Fox News.

“And for Patrick and Jalen to be a part of the first two to play in a Super Bowl just shows how far we’ve come. And I’m just so happy a Mahomes will be one of them. And it just makes me so proud.”

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is not the only pro athlete in his family

The focus is currently on the younger Mahomes and his quest for another championship, but he’s not the only professional athlete in his family. Mahomes Sr. is a former Major League Baseball pitcher, who played for various teams between 1992 and 2003 — including the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets.

The career of Mahomes’ father had a major influence on him growing up, and it’s the reason he played baseball early on. During his years at Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, Mahomes actually played baseball, football, and basketball.

When he was at Texas Tech, Mahomes continued playing both baseball and football until he retired from baseball his junior year to focus on one sport. In 2020, his high school football coach said that Mahomes’ baseball experience made him a better football player.

Patrick Mahomes’ father says his son is looking to prove some people wrong

Before the season began, Mahomes lost his top receiver, Tyreek Hill, when the Chiefs traded him to the Miami Dolphins. He still managed to lead the NFL with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes and led the Chiefs to a 13-4 record — making him a finalist for the MVP award.

“I just know how he is, his competitive nature,” Mahomes Sr. explained. “I knew that once people started saying that he wasn’t going to be able to do this and do that, that he was going to go out there and grind and make sure that he was as prepared as he could be and go out there and try to prove some people wrong.”

In the playoffs, Mahomes sprained his ankle but played through it. Mahomes Sr. says that his son has “no choice” but to be a competitor and deal with the pain.

“I know what he’s made of and what he wants to do,” Mahomes Sr. continued. “The ankle will more than likely won’t be nowhere near 100%, but it’ll be good enough for him to move up, get out there and move around and hopefully make some plays and give it his best effort. That’s all you can ask anybody.”

Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles takes place on Sunday, February 12, and will be broadcast on Fox.