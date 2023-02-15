Patrick Mahomes Says Kansas City Chiefs Weren’t Allowed to Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance

Rihanna surprised fans with a pregnancy reveal at the 2023 Super Bowl, but MVP player Patrick Mahomes missed the “Diamonds” singer’s entire performance. Here’s why the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said his team didn’t watch Rihanna’s halftime show.

Patrick Mahomes | Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Sport

Rihanna performed at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles

Five years after her last stage performance, Rihanna made her comeback at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show on Feb. 12.

The Fenty Beauty founder performed a 13-minute medley of some of her greatest hits. Singing from a floating platform, she opened with “B*** Better Have My Money,” followed by “Where Have You Been” and “Only Girl (In the World).”

As the stage descended to a swarm of dancers, Rihanna launched into “We Found Love.” She also performed “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” and “Pour It Up.” Instead of bringing out a surprise guest, Rihanna did solo versions of some of her most famous collaborations, including “All of the Lights,” “Run This Town,” and “Umbrella.” She ended her performance by mounting the rising platform again for “Diamonds.”

Besides giving fans her first live show in years, Rihanna also shared some very special news at the Super Bowl: the singer put her baby bump on display and rubbed her belly multiple times throughout the performance. She later confirmed her pregnancy to media outlets. Rihanna gave birth to her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

Patrick Mahomes revealed that the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t allowed to watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show

While fans at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona and audiences at home went wild for Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show, some people missed the iconic performance. Patrick Mahomes revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that the Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid refused to allow his team to leave the locker room to watch the show.

“I didn’t [see it], but I heard it was great,” Mahomes told Kimmel. “Coach Reid told us, he said, ‘If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking because you’re not playing the rest of the game.’”

All players abided by the coach’s rule, which may have contributed to their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, despite being 10 points behind at halftime.

Patrick Mahomes shared what he did during halftime instead of watching the singer perform

The quarterback revealed what he and the other Kansas City Chiefs players did during the Super Bowl halftime instead of watching Rihanna’s performance. He said the team spent the time talking and rallying for the second half of the game.

“I talked a little bit, luckily enough for me, I had a lot of great leaders in that team. So I talked, Travis talked, we had other guys that stepped up and talked as well, and we just said we gotta go out and leave it on the field,” Mahomes told Kimmel. “We were obviously down 10 points to a great football team, but we knew if we left it all out there, we’d have the best chance to win that we could. And we did that, and we walked away with a W.”

Before Feb. 12, Mahomes played in two Super Bowls, making Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles his third.

The Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVI and then lost to the Buccaneers the following year in Super Bowl LV, so Mahomes is now 2-1 in Super Bowl games.