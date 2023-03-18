Paul Campbell’s New Hallmark Mystery Movie Will Deliver Plenty of Laughs, Actor Says

Hallmark’s latest mystery movie will deliver twists, turns, and plenty of laughs, star Paul Campbell has promised. The Cases of Mystery Lane, which premieres March 19 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, stars Campbell and Aimee Garcia as a married couple who get caught up in a murder investigation. But even though the crime is serious, the movie will have a light touch, according to the actor.

Paul Campbell teases his new Hallmark mystery movie

Paul Campbell in ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Allister Foster

Campbell is a Hallmark regular who’s starred in movies such as the humorous holiday flick Three Wise Men and a Baby. (Coincidentally, Matt Hamilton, who played the meathead neighbor Mark LaClark in that 2022 Christmas movie, also has a role in The Cases of Mystery Lane.) Fans can expect to see more of the Battlestar Galactica alum’s comedic side in his new mystery movie, Campbell said.

“This is, unequivocally, the most comedy I have brought to a role at Hallmark to date,” the actor tweeted on Jan. 31, after the movie was announced.

Viewers got a taste of what to expect from the movie in a teaser Campbell shared on his Instagram. In the sneak peek, Campbell’s character dons a fake mustache and poses as a pizza delivery guy (complete with a questionable accent) while investigating a possible murder suspect, much to the exasperation of his wife.

Garcia confirmed that Campbell brought his funny side to the set when filming the movie.

“Paul was incredible. He was always willing to dance with me in between takes, which is very much appreciated. He is just a consummate professional, he is excellent with comedic timing, and he is comfortable with improv,” the Lucifer alum told Digital Journal.

‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ premieres March 19 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Alden Case @ThePaulCampbell dives into a mystery involving his wife’s law firm in #TheCasesOfMysteryLane. The all new movie premieres March 19 at 7/6c! pic.twitter.com/0CuzWfjnfq — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (@hallmarkmovie) March 15, 2023

Related Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp Partner Up for New Hallmark Mystery Movie

The Cases of Mystery Lane follows Birdie Case (Garcia) and her husband Alden (Campbell). Birdie is a bright, successful attorney. Alden is smart and charming, but he’s been unable to settle on a career, which is causing strain in their marriage.

Alden decides to go behind Birdie’s back and take classes in hopes of becoming a private investigator. His homework ends up entangling him in a murder investigation, and Birdie may hold the keys to cracking the case. Alden will have to come clean to find out if his wife can help, but he also suspects she might be hiding secrets of her own.

“I. Can’t. Wait. For everyone to meet these two,” Campbell captioned an Instagram post where he shared a trailer for the new movie.

The Cases of Mystery Lane premieres Sunday, March 19 at 7 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. It will also be available to stream on Peacock.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.