Paul McCartney Once got in Trouble on Tour After His Dog Had an Accident in a Hotel Hallway

Paul McCartney has a passion for animals that has led to a few messes. The former Beatle loves dogs and once brought his pet on tour. However, dogs don’t have the same respect for hotels that people do, and one of his dogs got him in trouble after defecating in the hallway.

Paul McCartney is known for his love of animals

McCartney has proven to be an animal lover in various ways. He is a devout vegetarian and fights for humane treatment. This passion began while married to his first wife, Linda. The pair owned two farms: one in Scotland and the other in Sussex. They split their time between the two, raising their kids away from the hustle and bustle of London.

Macca has often been seen parading around with his animals, including an iconic photo of him and Linda walking a pony across the zebra crosswalk from the Abbey Road cover. They even brought the pony into the studio, and McCartney says the miniature horse was relatively well-behaved.

“What happened was we lived close by, as you know,” McCartney said in the documentary If These Walls Could Sing. “We had this little pony called Jet, and [Linda] just loved horses so much that we were coming over here to do something, she just brought Jet. And so there’s a picture of him doing the level crossing. And he came into the studio. I don’t think he disgraced himself.”

Paul McCartney’s dog once got him in trouble in a hotel while on tour

While The Beatles stopped touring in the late 1960s, Paul McCartney went back on the road with his next band, Wings. The band is responsible for hit songs such as “Band on the Run” and “Jet.” While on tour, McCartney once got in trouble when his dalmatian, Lucky, had an accident.

In the new book The McCartney Legacy: Volume 1: 1969 – 73 by Adrian Sinclair and Allan Kozin, Wings drummer Denny Seiwell recalled a night in York when McCartney was scolded by a hotel clerk and asked to clean up after his pet.

“We were all hanging out in this ­little room, and he comes up with a sand bucket, like a kid’s sand pail,” Seiwell explained. “He says, ‘One of you chaps own that black and white spotted dog?’ Paul says, ‘Oh yeah, that’s Lucky. ­ He’s mine.’ He says, ‘Well, he s*** in the ­hallway – you’re going to have to clean it up.’”

Wings’ touring costs often got out of control

In The McCartney Legacy, the book describes how Paul McCartney allowed Wings’ tours to often get out of control. The book, shared via Express, mentions that the former Beatle was “presented with a jaw-dropping bill for the first four days of tour expenses.” Their concert fees weren’t enough to cover the expanding costs of their tours.

“The group’s spending was wildly out of control,” the book reveals. “The band’s concert fee, plus merchandise revenue, barely covered their hotel and travel costs, particularly when they were all bedding down in lavish hotels.”