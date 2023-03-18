Pedro Pascal Recalls Sweet Moment with Sarah Michelle Gellar on the set of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Pedro Pascal seems to be everywhere these days much to the delight of dedicated fans. But what many of them may not realize is that Pascal has actually been around for a while. The acclaimed actor best known for roles in Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, Narcos, and The Last of Us, has played many minor roles in film and television over the last couple of decades including an episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Who did Pascal play in the popular supernatural television drama? What did he have to say about the star of the show, Sarah Michelle Gellar?

Pedro Pascal’s role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer

In the first episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s fourth season titled “The Freshman,” Pascal played Eddie. Buffy meets Eddie, a fellow freshman student at UC Sunnydale, on her first day of college. Eddie served as a mentor, giving Buffy advice on campus life and classes.

It was discovered that Eddie was struggling with college life, feeling lonely and overwhelmed. He fell in with a group of vampires that preyed on students at the college hoping to fit in. Buffy eventually had to confront the newly-turned vampire and staked him in self-defense.

The character’s story arc served as a cautionary tale on the real dangers of peer pressure and the importance of seeking help when struggling with mental and social issues in college.

Late-night ice cream and an Instagram post

Pedro Pascal attends the Premiere of Disney+ “The Mandalorian” Season 3 I Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight for season three of The Mandalorian, Pascal was asked about a recent post Sarah Michelle Gellar published on her Instagram about him. Pascal explained that he hadn’t seen it but he was delighted. He said he remembered “every moment” of shooting the episode and that Gellar was a kind scene partner who he had an amazing time with.

The actor told a heartwarming story of filming late one night for the episode on UCLA’s campus. Gellar had ice cream in her trailer and shared it with him during the night shoot. He recalled wearing his “vamp mask” while eating lunch and how Gellar taught him to hit his mark on set.

“She was the best,” Pascal explained.

When shown Gellar’s social media post Pascal smiled and said of Gellar “as if I could ever forget you.”

All of Pedro Pascal’s latest projects

Pascal captured the attention of audiences worldwide when he played Oberyn Martell in the fourth season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. The charming Dornish prince arrived in King’s Landing seeking revenge for the murder of his sister and her children at the conclusion of Robert’s Rebellion years before. His portrayal of the Red Viper drew widespread critical acclaim and helped him earn starring roles in big productions.

Since then, Pascal has starred in many other projects including Narcos, Wonder Woman 1984, and the titular character of the popular Star Wars spin-off series, The Mandalorian, for Disney+. Fans loved his comedic turn in the film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent with Nicolas Cage which has spawned a couple of the internet’s latest favorite memes.

Pascal is also starring in HBO’s latest hit, The Last of Us. Based on the popular video game of the same name, Pascal plays Joel, a hardened survivor, and veteran with PTSD. Joel is escorting a young girl named Ellie across the U.S. twenty years into a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection. His co-star is Bella Ramsey who also starred in Game of Thrones but whose character, Lyanna Mormont, the Lady of Bear Island, never crossed paths with the character Pascal played.