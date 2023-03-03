‘Perfect Match’: Are Bartise and Izzy Still Together?

The goal of the new Netflix reality TV dating competition, Perfect Match, is for contestants to find, well, their perfect match. It features reality stars from other series like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and more. Throughout the season, the participants explore relationships with different partners, but Bartise Bowden ultimately ends up with Izzy Fairthorne. So, are Bartise and Izzy still together?

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for all 12 episodes of Perfect Match.]

Bartise was a latecomer to Perfect Match, but quickly made an impact. Francesca Farago and Dom Gabriel chose to pair him with Ines Tazi, but the two didn’t click. After a failed date with Izzy Fairthorne, he briefly paired up with Abbey Humphreys from twentysomethings. He also went on dates with Lauren “LC” Chamblin from Love Is Blind Season 1 but didn’t feel a connection there either. Bartise spent a good amount of the season trying out different matches. He ultimately made his way back to Izzy.

The pair seemed somewhat interested in one another. However, most of their co-stars felt like they lacked any sort of spark. In the Perfect Match finale, host Nick Lachey mentioned the two continuing their relationship outside of the show and asked whether or not Bartise and Izzy will stay together.

Are ‘Perfect Match’ stars Bartise and Izzy still together?

In the Perfect Match season finale, every contestant from the show returned to vote on the final couples to decide who truly found their ideal partners. Before the stars voted on the winner, Lachey asked Bartise and Izzy whether or not they felt like they found their “perfect match.”

“The time we’ve spent in here has been good,” Izzy said. “But obviously, distance is a big thing. I think if one of us said we were a perfect match, I don’t think it would be real.”

Bartise chimed in, “I think we’re both very realistic, and she said it first on our date today, and I was not surprised to hearing it. I would’ve been surprised if she said, ‘You are my perfect match.’”

While they entertained the idea of Bartise making a trip to visit Izzy in the United Kingdom, Bartise and Izzy aren’t together now.

Fans spotted Bartise kissing another woman in Dallas

A fan recently caught Bartise on camera kissing a brunette in Dallas, Texas (which, incidentally, is where he lives).

The video was posted on TikTok by a user called @RealityAshley. In it, you see a woman with dark hair and a cream-colored dress throwing her arms around Bartise and giving him a kiss. Although Bartise kisses her back, he keeps his hands in his pockets the whole time. Using text superimposed on the clip, @RealityAshley wrote, “Bartise sighting… maybe she hasn’t seen Perfect Match yet,” with several emojis.

It sounds like it’s time Bartise tries to find a partner the old-fashioned way and not through a reality TV show.