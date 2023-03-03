‘Perfect Match’: Are Nick and LC Still Together?

Netflix dropped the final batch of episodes of its newest reality TV show, Perfect Match, on Feb. 28. Fans watched as the contestants voted on which of their co-stars should take home the crown. Five couples made it to the end, including Nick Uhlenhuth and Lauren “LC” Chamblin. LC got a late start in Perfect Match, but she seemingly fell for Nick. So, are Nick and LC still together in 2023?

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoilers regarding all episodes of Perfect Match.]

Are ‘Perfect Match’ stars Nick and LC still together? | Netflix

Nick started as an OG in ‘Perfect Match’

In the first episode of Perfect Match, 10 singles from former reality shows like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and more arrived at a tropical villa in Panama. Host Nick Lachey explained the rules of the game – the contestants partner up and compete in compatibility challenges to try and find their “perfect match.”

Nick had his heart set on matching up with Francesca in the first episode, but she matched with Dom Gabriel. He and Savannah Palacio then decided to match up on the first night for strategic reasons. Nick hopped around to a couple of different women who arrived on the show, from Ines Tazi to Izzy Fairthorne, but he ended up making it to the finals with LC. But are Nick and LC still together?

Are ‘Perfect Match’ stars Nick and LC still together in 2023?

During the Perfect Match finale, Lachey asked the couples about their thought processes in choosing one another. LC explained that she came on the show knowing she was interested in Nick.

“Nick was someone I was interested in just from seeing all the shows and stuff, before I got here,” she said. “I was really excited when he walked into the house. Today was definitely nice to get to spend time one on one.”

Nick said he felt like he and LC experienced the biggest test after only matching with LC for one night before they brought the rest of the cast back in the house to shake things up. They matched again, and that’s what led them to land in the winner’s circle.

However, they both decided that they weren’t each other’s perfect match. LC spent much less time in the villa compared to everyone else, so she and Nick didn’t get as much time to develop romantic feelings. So, no, Nick and LC are not still together.

Nick and LC didn’t make it on Perfect Match, but he seems to be doing well. He rang in the New Year with none other than Bachelorette star Katie Thurston. He even posted some pics on his Instagram, and in the caption, he wrote that he’s excited for 2023 and all the “personal growth” and adventures it’ll bring. He ended the caption with “Buckle up!!!”

Not much has been heard about Nick and Katie since New Year’s, but the two still follow one another on Instagram. That’s basically a confirmation they’re still dating, right?

Check out the entire season of Perfect Match, currently streaming on Netfli.