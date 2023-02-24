‘Perfect Match’: Colony and Anne Sophie Shade Dom for His ‘Strong Black Woman’ Comment

Many fans are disappointed by how Black women are treated on Perfect Match. The stars also have something to say. Colony Reeves and Anne Sophie Petit Frere address Dom Gabriel’s strong Black woman comment on the Netflix show.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding Perfect Match Episodes 1-6.]

Dom Gabriel and Colony Reeves have a date on ‘Perfect Match’

In episode 6, some cast members were still determined to break up Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati. So they put him on a date with Reeves tasting wine.

Gabriel caught her up on the drama in the house. “Obviously, working in real estate, you kind of work for yourself,” he said afterward. “So you’re definitely a strong woman. A powerful woman. You know what I’m saying, putting money in the bank account. I just wanna let you know I have no issue with that.”

He talked about being a househusband and taking care of the kids. But the real estate agent clarified that she wanted a partner who works.

The Mole alum explained he was choosing Hassarati since she previously chose him. But recommended she go into the house and talk to the other men. They later went back to the villa, and Gabriel introduced her to Bartise Bowden.

“Amazing woman, gorgeous strong Black woman,” Gabriel said. “Works for herself.” In the end, Reeves wasn’t interested in any of the men and didn’t find a match. Dom said he thought his date with Colony was part of Francesca Farago and Kariselle Snow’s plan to tear his match apart.

Colony and Anne-Sophie make a TikTok about Dom

Reeves posted a TikTok with Petit Frere to the audio of a man saying “no” repeatedly. “Do you identify as a strong black woman?” was over the video.

“Got so mad when Dom labeled you that and tried to pass you to Barrie,” a fan wrote. “Barrie [three laughing emojis],” Reeves replied.

“Not round here partner not round here,” Raven Ross from Love Is Blind Season 3 commented. “Girlllll not round here!” Reeves replied.

This isn’t the only TikTok she made about her experience. “Finally giving a younger guy a chance since I said I don’t date younger guys on Perfect Match,” was written over a video of Reeves talking on the phone in a car. Her face then drops as a man talks.

Another TikTok shows the reality star rolling her eyes and shaking her head. “Me walking into the Perfect Match villa after seeing the choices I had” was written over it.

Colony and Anne Sophie could return to the game

Although the Selling Tampa stars left the game without matches, it’s possible they’ll be brought back. Recent episodes showed previous cast members like Zay Wilson and Nick Uhlenhuth as options in the board room for dates.

The finale will also have the entire cast back to vote on which couple is the perfect match. So there is a very small chance that their luck could change.