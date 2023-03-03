‘Perfect Match’: Dom Gabriel Admits He Was ‘Naive’ About Francesca Farago: ‘I Trusted Her’

Perfect Match star Dom Gabriel admits he was a little “naive” when it came to his relationship with castmate Francesca Farago. Here’s what the reality TV star said about his dating experience on the Netflix show and why he was captivated by Farago.

[Spoiler alert: Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead.]

‘Perfect Match’ viewers watched Francesca Farago break Dom Gabriel’s heart

Netflix’s Perfect Match combined a group of reality star singles in a mansion in Panama, pushing them to couple up with each other to avoid getting eliminated by the end of the night. At the end of the season, one couple was voted by the other contestants as the perfect match.

Farago, who starred in Too Hot to Handle and appeared in Love Is Blind: After the Altar, matched with Gabriel (from The Mole) on the first night. Viewers watched her argue with fellow contestant Savannah Palacio over Palacio’s interest in Gabriel, but The Circle star was sent home when he chose Farago.

After winning a compatibility challenge the next day, Gabriel and Farago were given the power to choose dates for the other contestants. Farago sent herself on a date with Damian Powers and broke things off with Gabriel to pursue a match with the Love Is Blind star.

‘Perfect Match’ star Dom Gabriel said he was ‘naive’ about Francesca Farago: ‘She said I could trust her’

In a Feb. 23 interview with Narcity, Gabriel revealed that he was totally blindsided by Farago’s decision to go on a date with Powers.

“You might say I was very naive, but I trusted her, and she told me I could trust her,” he said, explaining that others in the house told him about Farago’s history with Powers. “And I kind of suspected maybe she would put Damian on a date with someone else to bring him in and then kind of hash stuff out. I definitely didn’t see that coming of her putting herself on that date.”

He added, “And yeah, if I’m being completely honest with you, yeah, it hurt.”

‘The Mole’ star revealed what attracted him to the ‘Too Hot to Handle’ star

Gabriel also shared what drew him to Farago, even though he didn’t think he had a chance with the Too Hot to Handle star.

“When I got into the house, I was kind of the new guy,” he said. “I didn’t really know everyone, nobody really knew me. And when I got in, everybody was kind of like, ‘Should we talk about the F-word?’ And Francesca was a big deal. So I thought she was obviously very gorgeous, very beautiful, and in my head, I was like, oh, I don’t stand a chance, you guys go talk to her.”

But he said his opinion of Farago changed during their first conversation, and he felt a genuine connection with her.

“And then the moment I spoke to her, there was just an instant kind of spark, and then we matched up,” Gabriel shared. “And that entire night that we were talking, I realized she’s so much more than just her looks. And I think that’s when I kind of fell hard.”