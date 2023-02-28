‘Perfect Match’: Are Francesca Farago and Damien Powers Together in 2023?

The newest Netflix reality show, Perfect Match, features some of the streamer’s biggest reality stars as they return to compete in challenges to see if they can find their perfect match. The cast includes Too Hot to Handle Season 1 villain Francesca Farago and Love Is Blind Season 1 villain Damien Powers. (A match made in villain heaven? Perhaps.) While Francesca certainly has no issues going after what she wants, many viewers wonder if Francesca and Damien are dating in 2023.

Are ‘Perfect Match’ stars Francesca and Damien together in 2023? | Netflix

Francesca dumps Dom for Damien in ‘Perfect Match’

Dom Gabriel, who fans might know from his time on The Mole, caught Francesca’s eye early in the first episode of Perfect Match. In fact, Francesca caught almost all of the men’s eyes. However, Dom won out over the other men like Shayne Jansen (Love Is Blind Season 2) and Nick Uhlenhuth. Francesca chose Dom, and the two seemed like a solid couple. But, when they won a compatibility challenge and got to choose the next people to bring into the house, Francesca chose Damien for herself and broke things off with Dom.

Are Francesca and Damien together in 2023?

Damien and Francesca previously dated before appearing in Perfect Match. Francesca wanted to explore her connection with Damien to see if they still had a spark, and again, it looked like Francesca found a partner. However, one of the other cast members sent Francesca on a date with Abbey Humphreys (Twentysomethings), and Francesca chose to match up with her, leaving Damien to fend for himself. Eventually, the two reconciled, and Francesca matched up with Damien again. Damien seemed to believe there was potential for him and Francesca to make a relationship work outside of filming the show, but when he asked her to be his girlfriend, she turned him down.

Each of them left the house single. It doesn’t appear they’ve gotten back together since then, meaning Francesca and Damien aren’t together in 2023. However, Francesca managed to find love after filming ended.

Francesca is dating TikTok star Jesse Sullivan

Even though Perfect Match just hit Netflix in February of 2023, producers actually filmed the series between February and March of 2022. Since filming the show, Francesca met Jesse Sullivan, the man she calls “the one.”

Elite Daily recently interviewed the Perfect Match star and asked her how she knew she found her person. Francesca replied, “I don’t remember one ‘aha’ moment. It’s just the connection we had right off the bat. I was like, ‘This is unlike anything I’ve ever had before.’ We were long-distance for a while, and then we broke up for a little bit and dated other people before getting back together. Everything that happened just made us more sure. I’m definitely super happy, and I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

To see Francesca’s wild ride throughout Perfect Match, catch the show streaming exclusively on Netflix.