‘Perfect Match’: Francesca Farago’s Comment Raises Questions on Reality Star’s ‘Roles’

The newest Netflix reality dating series, Perfect Match, features former stars from other reality shows like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and more. Francesca Farago, who fans dubbed the villain in Too Hot to Handle Season 1, returned in Perfect Match and quickly fell into the role of villain once again. It now seems though she regrets her actions during the show. However, a recent comment from Francesca raises questions about reality star’s “roles” within shows.

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca said she regrets her behavior in the series. | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix / © 2023 Netflix, Inc.

Francesca’s time on ‘Perfect Match’ hasn’t won her many fans

When Francesca arrived to the villa in Perfect Match, she coupled up with Dom Gabriel (The Mole) on night one. She and Dom appeared to quickly develop a connection, and Francesca even turned down co-star Nick Uhlenhuth when he asked her to match later in the first night. Francesca came across as genuine, and Dom fell for her fast.

Later, Savannah Palacio, who originally appeared in The Circle Season 3, found herself without a match and expressed interest in exploring a relationship with Dom. However, Francesca quickly shut the idea down, and she and Savannah got into a heated argument. Savannah left the villa that night. When Francesca and Dom won a trip to the boardroom a short time later, she opted to bring Damien Powers (Love Is Blind) into the house for herself, leaving Dom out in the cold.

Dom cried at the unexpected shock of Francesca dumping him because he believed the two were forming a solid relationship. However, the next night, he coupled up with Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot to Handle Season 3). Even though Francesca chose to break things off with Dom, she became jealous seeing him with someone else. From there, she tried to find a way to get him booted from the house.

Francesca says she ‘agreed to play a specific role’ in ‘Perfect Match’

It looks like the backlash from fans is giving Francesca pause and causing her to regret what she did to Dom and her other cast members in Perfect Match. In a recent TikTok, Francesca expressed that she was sorry for how she acted in the show.

Several users called her out on her behavior. One TikTok comment read, “Girl, the show really changed my view of you. The way you treat others matters.”

Francesca replied, “I don’t blame anyone for the hate. I agreed to play a specific role, and I regret it 100%.”

It’s no secret that most reality TV shows follow some sort of script. Producers and editors want to draw in fans with drama between the stars. This results in much of what viewers see on television as something that’s been manipulated into existence. If Francesca’s comment implies anything, it’s that producers prompted her to create arguments and drama from situations that didn’t happen organically. This raises questions about the authenticity of anything fans watch play out on their television screens.

One Redditor commented on the situation, saying, “I wouldn’t be surprised if they paid her [Francesca] extra to play the field. It’s definitely shown in these reality shows that some of these are put in place for the plot.”

The Canadian native has been a polarizing figure among fans since her days on Too Hot to Handle. Her lack of remorse for losing the group $20,000 in season 1 rubbed fans the wrong way. Now, it doesn’t look like her time in Perfect Match helps convince fans she’s not a bad person.

Fans also wonder why she’s allowed to spoil her ending in the show

Anyone who follows Francesca on Instagram or TikTok knows that she doesn’t end up with any of her co-stars from Perfect Match. It’s safe to say Netflix requires their stars to sign NDAs, so why does Francesca reveal that she’s now dating TikTok star Jesse Sullivan? Netflix hasn’t commented on the matter, and Francesca and Jesse began dating in the summer of 2022. Perfect Match filmed between March and April of 2022, so she didn’t go on the show while in a relationship. However, it still potentially spoils the show for those who want to remain surprised.

Ultimately, Francesca’s time on Perfect Match serves as a reminder that reality TV can have real consequences and that playing the villain role is not without its drawbacks.

Check out Perfect Match Episodes 1-8, currently streaming on Netflix.