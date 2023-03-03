‘Perfect Match’: Francesca Shades Georgia for Dumping Dom

The drama continues after the Perfect Match finale is out. Francesca Farago was suspicious of Georgia Hassarati during the season. She recently threw shade about being right about her friend on the Netflix show.

Are Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel together after ‘Perfect Match’?

Dom Gabriel and Hassarati coupled up after Farago left him for Damian Powers. Farago didn’t believe in their connection, so she and her friends kept putting him on dates with other people.

They never waivered after being tested multiple times. Ultimately, they won by one vote to be a “perfect match.” Their prize was a trip together to their desired destination.

It was clear the couple had things to overcome in their future. The biggest is that Hassarati lives in Australia, and Gabriel lives in Toronto, Canada.

The cast gave an update on their love life. “You know, we gave it a shot,” Gabriel told Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “We kept in communication. We hit up Disneyland together and had a great time. But ultimately, we decided to just focus on ourselves for now. We both got our own things going on and see what the future holds, and if we come back around, then that connection is still strong then it’s meant to be, and carry on from there.”

They never went on their trip as part of their prize from Netflix. Hassarati started dating Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle in June 2022, according to Cosmopolitan. The couple is still posting each other on social media. Jowsey also previously dated Farago and proposed to her with a candy ring.

Francesca said the ‘truth’ about Georgia came out

Farago posted a TikTok dancing to Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” with a friend. In the comments, fans reacted to the updates from the cast of Perfect Match.

“Found out Georgia dumped Dom via podcast that came out about her falling for Harry so I take back everything I said about u on the show,” one person commented.

“Truth always comes out,” Farago replied.

“People calling you the villain meanwhile you’re the only one who kept it 100 the entire time,” someone else wrote.

“Facts !!!” Farago replied. She also confirmed that she’s friends with Gabriel in another comment.

Harry Jowsey reacted to Georgia winning ‘Perfect Match’

Jowsey joined in on the fun of the new reality show. He posted a photo on his Snapchat Story of him kissing Hassarati and smirking at the camera. “Big congratulations to this muffin for winning Perfect Match,” was written on top of it.

It looks like Jowsey is having a laugh about the timing of the whole situation. At the same time, Gabriel is still looking for love after the show.

Jowsey moved to LA from Queensland, Australia after being on Too Hot to Handle. He previously revealed his relationship with Hassarati was difficult because of the long distance between them, according to Page Six. For now, it looks like they are still making things work.