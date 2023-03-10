‘Perfect Match’: Georgia Accuses Francesca of Reshooting Date Scenes With Dom to ‘Respark’ Emotions

Fans watched Georgia Hassarati and Francesca Farago not getting along on a new Netflix show. They continue to be at odds after the season. This time Hassarati accused Farago of using Perfect Match filming to manipulate Dom Gabriel.

Francesca Farago didn’t think Georgia Hassarati was genuine on ‘Perfect Match’

Farago started the season coupled up with Gabriel. But she left him to go on a date with Damian Powers. Gabriel cried and said he was falling in love with Farago. He considered going home until Hassarati showed interest in him.

Farago wanted Gabriel to leave because she felt awkward around him. She and other cast members kept setting him up on dates, but it never worked.

The finale showed the couple claiming to be a perfect match. They won the vote and the prize of a trip together.

Georgia accuses Francesca of reshooting date scenes with Dom

Fans watched other cast members setting Gabriel up on dates to separate him from Hassarati. She claimed Farago went beyond that in an interview with The Viall Files.

“She was planning things,” she claimed. “She was reshooting scenes with Dom with production. She would take him outside for five hours and ask to reshoot scenes of their first date to respark those emotions so that she could hopefully get Dom back off me and leave me without a match in the house and inevitably get me kicked off the show.”

“Dom would come back from that and tell me I can’t believe I’m going through this,” Hassarati continued. “Like constantly having her try to set me up and rekindle something that is just dead.”

This wouldn’t be the first time a Perfect Match cast member claimed the show wasn’t what it seemed. Farago saw Hassarati’s interview and had someone to say.

Francesca denies reshooting with Dom

Chase Demoor, Georgia Hassarati, Shayne Jansen, Joey Sasso, Kariselle Snow, Ines Tazi, Nick Uhlenhuth Francesca Farago, Dom Gabriel on ‘Perfect Match’ | Netflix

The clip of Gabriel’s comments is making round on social media. Farago stitched it on TikTok to give her response.

“This is the craziest sh*t I’ve ever heard in my entire life,” Farago said in a close-up video of her face. “Not only did that never happen. Address what your boyfriend said in that podcast and literally leave me out of it. You have no idea what you’re talking about. None of that happened. I don’t know if we were literally filming the same show or what you were up to, but that literally didn’t happen. The lies are insane. Just…they keep piling up. Just address it, take accountability for being wrong and f***ing up, and leave me out of it.”

Hassarati’s boyfriend is Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle. He previously filmed a podcast with Hassarati, and they flirted with each other on the episode. She reportedly was still figuring out her relationship with Gabriel at the time. So it shocked fans to hear Jowsey claim they hooked up after doing the podcast. That comment is what Farago was referring to when responding to Hassarati.