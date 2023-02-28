‘Perfect Match:’ Inside Francesca Farago’s Massive Net Worth

If Francesca Farago looks familiar to fans of Netflix’s Perfect Match, it’s for good reason. This isn’t the Instagram influencer’s first rodeo when it comes to reality TV. Prior to shaking up things up on Perfect Match she caused commotion on Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Before that, she was labeled the villain of Too Hot To Handle Season 1. But Farago is more than just a reality star. She’s also a business owner who’s racked up a pretty penny. So what is Farago’s net worth today?

Francesca Farago | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

‘Too Hot To Handle’ and ‘Perfect Match’ have increased Francesa Farago’s Instagram following

Though Too Hot To Handle made Farago more well-known, she was already finding success prior to reality TV. The reality star, who hails from British Columbia, was a making a living as a model and an influencer. Being on a popular show only made her follower count grow. To date, she has 5.8 million Instagram followers, and that number is steadily increasing since she joined the cast of Perfect Match.

What is Farago’s net worth, and how does she make her money?

Farago hasn’t been shy about sharing that she makes the bulk of her money through sponsored content on Instagram. Brands will pay the Perfect Match star thousands of dollars to promote them. She also gets paid whenever a brand taps her to model for them in an ad campaign. But that’s not the only way that Farago brings in the cheddar. She also founded a business back in 2020 called Farago The Label, which has also been a boon to her her net worth.

Farago The Label is a sustainable swimwear line that was created to serve in opposition to fast fashion. Sustainability is a core value of the brand. Farago used her love of travel, fashion, and veganism to help create the company. The pieces are ethically sourced and range in price from $60 to $139. The label, in addition to Farago’s modeling and influencing, have helped her rack up a net worth of $3 million, according to The Things.

Does the ‘Perfect Match’ star like being on reality TV shows?

Of course, if Farago continues to join the cast of popular reality TV shows, her net worth will continue to increase. But does the influencer actually enjoy being on reality TV? Though she admits that filming shows is emotionally taxing, she is appreciative of the experiences that the shows provide her with. While speaking with Netflix’s Tudum, Farago shared her truth about being a reality TV star.

“It’s reality, but it’s not real,” Farago explained. “You’re with these people for this period of time, but you’re going to go home and not be with them. You have to compartmentalize emotions and decide how you’re gonna move forward. But I love meeting new people, and I learn so much about myself every time. It’s hard watching it back, but then I feel like I grow as a person.”