‘Perfect Match’: How Old Is Chloe Compared to Shayne and Mitchell?

Chloe Veitch is one of the youngest contestants in age to appear in the Netflix series Perfect Match. She arrived halfway through the series and connected with Shayne Jansen immediately. However, things became more complicated when Chloe’s ex Mitchell Eason showed up. Here’s how old Chloe is compared to the men she dated on Perfect Match.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Perfect Match episodes 1-12.]

Chloe Veitch and Shayne Jansen from ‘Perfect Match’ | Netflix

How old is Shayne Jansen from ‘Perfect Match’?

Shayne Jansen was one of the original contestants to arrive for Perfect Match. He was 33 years old during the show’s filming and previously appeared in Love is Blind Season 2, where he pursued a relationship with Natalie Lee. The pair made it to the alter, but when Shayne said, “I do,” Natalie said, “I do not.”

Shayne struggled to find a solid relationship throughout the first half of Perfect Match until Chloe Veitch arrived. The pair went on a romantic spa date and immediately hit it off. Their energy and big personalities turned out to be a solid match for each other, and it seemed like Chloe and Shayne would be an endgame couple. “We were inseparable, and then obviously things turned a corner,” Chloe told Newsweek.

How old is Chloe Veitch from ‘Perfect Match?’ She’s the same age as Mitchell Eason

Things took a turn on Perfect Match when Chloe’s ex, Mitchell Eason, arrived. Chloe and Mitchell both appeared on Netflix’s The Circle Season 2. The pair kept in touch after the show ended and even dated for eight months.

On Perfect Match, Chloe told cameras, “There was a point where I did love Mitchell, but because he is a virgin, he started to get quite insecure about me and him not having sex, knowing that I had previously had sex.”

Nevertheless, the spark was still there when they reunited on Perfect Match. Chloe and Mitchell coupled up that evening, which resulted in Shayne getting sent home.

Chloe and Mitchell were both 23 years old while filming Perfect Match, but clearly, Chloe was ready for something much more serious. The cracks quickly started to show in Chloe and Mitchell’s relationship. “I don’t do well with commitments in terms of dating,” Mitchell told Chloe.

Do Shayne and Chloe end the season together?

Chloe quickly regretted sending Shayne home. After Choe and Mitchell won a compatibility challenge, she spotted Shayne on the board and brought him back for herself. The pair shared an emotional reunion, where Chloe confessed that she had to make sure things were really over between her and Mitchell.

Chloe and Shayne coupled back up, and Mitchell was sent home. Though Shayne deals with some insecurities later in the season, he and Chloe are still together by the show’s end. Shayne ended up being a much better match for Chloe. Perhaps because Shayne is quite a bit older than Mitchell, he was ready for the level of commitment that Chloe wanted in a relationship.

All episodes of Perfect Match are currently streaming on Netflix.