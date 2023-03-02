Is ‘Perfect Match’ Scripted? Savannah Palacio Weighs In

Fans of the new Netflix series Perfect Match may be wondering if the series is scripted. The reality dating show took quite a few wild twists and turns, but how much did producers have a hand in stirring up drama and romance? Contestant Savannah Palacio weighs in.

‘Perfect Match’ creator says the show puts the power in contestants’ hands

Perfect Match brings together attractive singles from a multitude of other dating shows for a steamy and exciting competition and dating series. Coupled-up pairs compete in challenges, and the winners have the opportunity to bring new singles into the house.

Creator Chris Coelen assures fans that the power was in the contestant’s hands when it came to making decisions in the Board Room. “The producers aren’t steering the ship,” Coelen told Tudum. “If the participants choose to bring these people in or match ’em up with whoever, it’s totally up to them. That’s much more real, and it’s much more fun for them.”

Additionally, there aren’t any hard and fast rules about how seriously the contestants take their relationships. “Having a perfect match can mean they make a great summer fling, or it might mean that it’s someone that they actually want to spend my life with,” Coelen continued. “It really depends on what they’re looking for at that moment. Perfect Match is a show that really bends to the whims of the participants and allows them to make it what they want.”

Is ‘Perfect Match’ scripted?

That’s all well and good, but was any of the drama featured in Perfect Match scripted? Contestant Savannah Palacio weighed in while speaking to Distractify. “Everyone was themselves, no one was told to say or do anything,” she told the outlet.

“And speaking for myself, I know that I made my own decisions on that show, whether they were good or bad. I mean, I made those decisions myself. Everything that I said were my words, no one told me what to say, [and] nothing was scripted.”

Savannah also added that no one was paid to be on the show, though she implied “other people” claimed that was the case. There was no prize money either for the winners of Perfect Match. However, the winning couple did receive a special surprise at the show’s end.

While Perfect Match wasn’t scripted, editing can certainly play a role in how the contestants were perceived by viewers. Savannah told Distractify that “producers have a hand at editing” and “maybe stirring the pot.”

Francesca Farago says details were cut from the show

Series “villain” Francesca Farago has detailed scenes and entire storylines getting cut from the show. While appearing on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, she shared that aspects of her conflict with Savannah were not shown.

Francesca stated that there was a “lot of buildup” to her confrontational conversation with Savannah. “She had a boyfriend during filming, so everyone knew. Everyone knew she had to go home, and it was the buildup, so I knew she was just going after Dom to just spite me,” Francesca claimed.

“I took like 5 tequila shots, and I was like, ‘Let’s go, let’s do this.’ Everyone was amping me up to have the conversation. I was very pushed to do it, so I sat down, and I just word vomited.”

All episodes of Perfect Match are currently streaming on Netflix.