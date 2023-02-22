‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Admits New Boyfriend Jesse Sullivan Refuses to Watch the Show

Francesca Farago went on Perfect Match looking for love, but she didn’t find it until after filming the new Netflix show. The reality TV star, who has also appeared on Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind, is dating TikTok star Jesse Sullivan. Here’s what Farago said about her relationship with Sullivan and why he refuses to watch her show.

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan | Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago has searched for love on multiple reality TV shows

Francesca Farago is no stranger to reality dating shows. She starred in season 1 of Too Hot to Handle, where she met fellow contestant Harry Jowsey. The couple got engaged over Zoom when Jowsey proposed to Farago with a Ring Pop.

But their relationship didn’t last, and Farago briefly appeared on season 1 of Love Is Blind: After the Altar. She went looking for love again on Perfect Match, where she dated other reality star singles, including Damian Powers, Dom Gabriel, and Abbey Humphreys.

Since filming Perfect Match, Francesca Farago has found a new boyfriend, and it’s not anyone she met on the reality dating show.

She is in a relationship with Jesse Sullivan, a TikTok star who mostly uses his platform to document his experience as a trans man and the parent to his child, Arlo. Sullivan also starred in the documentary My Transparent Life.

Francesca Farago says her boyfriend, TikTok star Jesse Sullivan, refuses to watch ‘Perfect Match’

Francesca Farago revealed that her boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, won’t watch her on Perfect Match.

“My boyfriend isn’t watching,” Farago told Variety. “I wasn’t planning on watching. I’m so in love with him. It’s crazy how good we are all the time, 24/7, so I was like I don’t want to watch it just because it doesn’t interest me.”

She said that while the TikTik star is “supportive,” watching the show is “uncomfortable.” “It is a little uncomfortable for both of us, but at the end of the day, I was single during filming, and he’s very aware of that – and he’s very supportive,” Farago explained. “The trailer got released, I thought he was a little bit upset, and he left the house and I was like, ‘Oh, damn, he’s upset,’ but then he comes back with roses and a little note that saying [sic] he was so proud of me. He’s just so supportive. He’s not going to watch it, but he’s very supportive.”

Now that she’s in a happy relationship, Farago shared that she’s “definitely done with dating shows,” but she would be open to filming ‘a ‘Challenge’ show or something that didn’t involve dating.”

Jesse Sullivan and his reality star girlfriend frequently gives fan a glimpse of their relationship on Instagram

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan seem to be head over heels for each other, according to their social media. They frequently share sweet photos of each other with adorable captions, such as the one the TikTok star posted in October 2022.

“Lately alI can think is how lucky I am. I love my family, and I’m so grateful for this girl making me smile up there,” Sullivan captioned an Instagram photo of himself with Farago. “Loving you is so much fun. Thank you for loving me back the way you do, and being by [my] side through this surgery. This is just the beginning [red heart emoji, sparkle emoji, diamond ring emoji].”