‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Admits She’s ‘Not Happy’ With the Show 

Francesca Farago stars in the new Netflix series Perfect Match, and after the first two batches of episodes, many fans consider her the show’s villain. More episodes will be released on Feb. 28, so viewers might change their perspective of Farago. The reality TV star, who has yet to watch the show, said she’s not happy about how she was portrayed and blamed editing for looking like a “mean girl.”

[Spoiler alert: Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead.]

Francesca Farago | Charley Gallay/Getty Images

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago said she thrives in the ‘savage’ role, but insists she’s not a ‘mean girl’

Farago has looked for love on reality TV before Perfect Match. She starred in season 1 of Too Hot to Handle and appeared in season 1 of Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

On Feb. 15, Farago revealed to Variety that she hadn’t watched Perfect Match yet, but she hoped she wasn’t portrayed as a “mean girl.”

“I actually haven’t seen it yet, so I have no idea what to expect – I’m a little nervous,” she said. “I usually thrive in the more savage role, but I hope I don’t come across as a mean girl or anything like that. Because there were mean people on the show, and it wasn’t me. So, I’m just praying that they don’t make me look, like, mean.”

Francesca Farago said she has ‘regrets’ and is ‘not happy’ with the Netflix show’s editing

In a Feb. 22 interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Farago said she still had not watched the show. But, based on what the Perfect Match star had heard about the episodes, she was not pleased with how she was portrayed.

“I am not happy with the way the production edited the show,” she said. “And the way they portrayed me, to be honest.”

Farago said she’d had no regrets after filming wrapped, but that changed after hearing about the episodes. “The power of editing is real,” she added.

“I let a lot of external factors influence a lot of my decisions and my attitude,” she said when asked what she would go back and change if she could. “If I were to go back, I wouldn’t let that happen, and I would be my real self.”

The ‘Perfect Match’ star made a splash in the first 8 episodes of the Netflix show

In the first batch of Perfect Match episodes, Farago quickly coupled up with fellow contestant Dom Gabriel. She had a verbal altercation with Savannah Palacio over Palacio’s interest in Gabriel, but Palacio was sent home when he chose Farago.

After winning a compatibility challenge, Farago and Gabriel were given the power to choose dates for other contestants. Farago decided to send herself on a date with Damian Powers, and she broke things off with Gabriel to pursue a match with the Love Is Blind star.

After saying she got “the ick” from Powers, Farago was sent on a date with Abbey Humphreys, whom she chose to match with over Powers.