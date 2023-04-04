‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Denounces Her ‘Mean Girl’ Edit: ‘They Dehumanized Me’

Perfect Match star Francesca Farago has a reputation as a reality TV “villain” and a “mean girl” after competing on the Netflix show. Here’s what Farago said about editing and why she wishes she hadn’t trusted production.

[Spoiler alert: Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead.]

Francesca Farago | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

‘Perfect Match’ fans labeled Francesca Farago a ‘villain’ and a ‘mean girl’

Viewers labeled Francesca Farago a “mean girl” and a “villain” after the first batch of Perfect Match episodes came out, and the rest of the season seemed to solidify her reputation.

Early in the show, Farago had a verbal altercation with another contestant, Savannah Palacio. Palacio had expressed interest in Farago’s match at the time, Dom Gabriel. But Gabriel stuck with Farago, and Palacio ended up going home. The next day, Farago sent herself on a date with Damian Powers and broke things off with Gabriel to pursue the Love Is Blind star.

The season only got worse for Farago as viewers watched her dump Powers to match with newcomer Abbey Humphreys. She then kissed another contestant in the pool after her date with Humphreys. More drama surrounded Farago after the show aired when Palacio accused her of having a boyfriend during filming.

“Francesca really showing her mean girl energy on Perfect Match,” one viewer tweeted, “girl go heal fr.” Another fan tweeted, “Francesca is the supervillain of Netflix reality tv oh my GOODNESS.”

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago said she was ‘dehumanized’ by editing

Francesca Farago is not happy with how she came across on Perfect Match. She blames Kinetic Content, the production company Netflix hired to film and edit the dating show.

“I had a lot more trust in production than I should have,” Farago told Insider. “I’m definitely not happy with how I was edited at all.”

She said she tried to give the production company “a lot of content” to boost the show’s ratings. “I wanted to make sure I gave them a lot of content because, at the end of the day, I wanted to make an amazing show,” Farago said.

The reality star claimed she felt “dehumanized” by her edit and that production made her look like a one-dimensional character. “I was upset that they dehumanized me as much as they did,” Farago said. “There were so many amazing scenes that weren’t shown. They focused on a very small part of my personality.”

She added, “People were jumping on the ‘we hate Francesca’ bandwagon because they didn’t make me look like a person. They kind of made me look like this mean girl running around causing drama, and it didn’t affect her – like she was only there for herself.”

The Netflix star previously said she hoped she didn’t look ‘mean’ on the dating show

Francesca Farago previously said she hoped she didn’t seem like a “mean girl” on Perfect Match.

“I actually haven’t seen it yet, so I have no idea what to expect – I’m a little nervous,” she told Variety on Feb. 15, the day after the first episodes aired. “I usually thrive in the more savage role, but I hope I don’t come across as a mean girl or anything like that.”

Farago added, “Because there were mean people on the show, and it wasn’t me. So, I’m just praying that they don’t make me look, like, mean.”

Unsurprisingly, Farago called her on-screen nemesis, Savannah Palacio, one of the “mean people” on the show. She also named Shayne Jansen and Nick Uhlenhuth, but said “everyone else was pretty nice.”