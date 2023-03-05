‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Describes Meeting Boyfriend Jesse Sullivan’s Kid For the First Time: ‘I Was So Nervous’

Perfect Match star Francesca Farago is dating Jesse Sullivan, and she described meeting her boyfriend’s kid for the first time. Here’s what the reality TV star said about meeting the 14-year-old and what Sullivan said about a possible engagement.

Francesca Farago’s boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan, says he wants to marry the ‘Perfect Match’ star

Farago has been searching for love on reality TV for years. She made her debut on season 1 of Too Hot to Handle and appeared on season 1 of Love Is Blind: After the Altar. Farago then joined a group of reality star singles looking for love on Perfect Match, but she left the show alone after dating fellow contestants Dom Gabriel, Damian Powers, and Abbey Humphreys.

Farago is currently dating Jesse Sullivan, a TikTok star who mostly uses the platform to share his experiences as a trans man and parent.

In June 2022, Sullivan and Farago did a joint interview with the Tik Tok star’s kid, Arlo, for the Past Your Bedtime podcast. The 14-year-old asked the couple if they planned on getting married.

“I guess that’s up to me to propose, right?” Sullivan answered. “But yes, absolutely, I’m definitely marrying her. I mean, she’s the love of my life, I can say that hands down.”

He added, “I’m possibly, maybe, already looking at rings.”

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago described meeting her boyfriend Jesse Sullivan’s kid for the first time

During their Past Your Bedtime interview, Sullivan’s child and Farago opened up about the first time they met each other in person. They had briefly spoken a few times on the phone or Zoom, but it was their first face-to-face encounter.

“I think you guys went to dinner or something, and you guys came back, and Francesca also came back. Like I said, first time meeting her, it wasn’t like an official meet or anything. And she walks in… intoxicated,” Arlo laughed. “She was drunk. And she just walks in with her drunk eyes and she doesn’t really say what – she just kind of looks around at my room, she’s like, ‘I like your room.’”

Farago said her boyfriend ‘abandoned’ her for this interaction, and Sullivan responded that he did it “on purpose” to let them get to know each other freely. “But now you guys are besties so it’s so cute,” he said.

“I was so nervous. Like, I was so nervous,” Farago said. “I was trying to be so proper. I was like, don’t tell her that I’m drunk, don’t make it obvious that I’m drunk.”

The TikTok star uses social media to share his journey as a trans man and parent

Long before he started dating Farago, Sullivan featured his child on social media because he thought it was important to share his story as a trans man and parent.

“It hit me one night, that I don’t want to just show, like, ‘Oh, look, this is being trans,’” he told Pop Sugar in June 2021. “I want to show that I’m a trans man who’s given birth. I want to show my daughter. I want to show our whole story.”

He was just 18 years old when he gave birth to Arlo, and he looked forward to raising his child differently than how he had seen other kids brought up.

“It was something I felt inside, and I was like, ‘I’m going to do this, and I want to raise the most amazing human.’ It was this really strong intuition in me,” Sullivan said. “I just knew that I was going to bring someone so amazing into the world, and I was going to raise it so differently than how I was raised and how I’ve seen so many people raised. That was that motivation to be like, ‘You can do this.’”

Sullivan also shared his journey as a trans man and parent in the 2022 documentary My Transparent Life.