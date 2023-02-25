‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Reveals Her Biggest Regret From the Show

Francesca Farago opened up about her experience on Perfect Match, and the reality TV star revealed she has just one regret after filming the new Netflix show. Here’s what Farago wishes she could change and which moment that “hurt” the most.

[Spoiler alert: Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead.]

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago revealed that she regrets ‘drinking too much’ on the show

Farago has been on multiple reality series, including Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind: After the Altar, and Perfect Match. In a Feb. 15 interview with Variety, she was asked if she had any regrets from her time on the shows.

“I do kind of regret some nights that I did drink a little bit too much tequila,” Farago admitted. “There were moments of fill-in-the-blanks when you wake up, and you’re like, ‘Oh my god. What did I say? What did I do?’ There was a lot of drinking going on. It was unlimited alcohol, and I’m there to have a good time.”

The Vancouver native explained that drinking may have made her say things she didn’t mean. “So, I would say I regret consuming as much alcohol as I did because I’m not sure what I said – and I could have said something really mean and not meant it.”

Farago added that she didn’t have other regrets from the show because she’s not afraid to be genuine. “But other than that, I don’t really regret anything, because I stand by what I said. I wish more people during filming were more authentic with how they actually are, and what they actually feel,” she said. “A lot of people give light, fluffy, don’t-want-to-cause-drama answers, and I’m not afraid to give answers.”

Francesca Farago revealed that drinking alcohol may have played a role in her argument with Savannah Palacio

Perfect Match viewers watched a verbal altercation between Farago and one of her castmates, Savannah Palacio, in the first batch of episodes that came out on Feb. 14. The Too Hot to Handle alum admitted that drinking too much alcohol may have played a role in their heated argument.

“I didn’t know who she was before going into the villa,” Farago explained to Us Weekly on Feb. 16. “I think, just automatically from kind of day one, I got weird vibes and there was a few things in the beginning challenges and things that she was saying and doing around the house that rubbed me the wrong way.”

Their tension reached the boiling point when Palacio expressed interest in Dom Gabriel, who was coupled up with Farago. “So I think it was just a buildup and there was, maybe, some tequila involved and when I have tequila, I have a little bit more confidence,” Farago said. “I’m not usually a confrontational person, but no regrets because I honestly am not too fond of her still.”

The ‘Perfect Match’ star revealed the ‘hardest part’ of the show was ending her relationship with Dom Gabriel

Although she didn’t say she regretted it, Farago revealed that the most painful moment of her Perfect Match experience was turning down Gabriel to match with Damian Powers instead.

In a Feb. 21 interview with Manny the Movie Guy, she was asked about the “hardest part” of being on the show. “When I look back, like looking back at it now, I feel like the hardest part would have been ending my relationship with Dom and choosing Damian instead,” Frago answered. “When I look back and I think about it as a whole, that’s what I genuinely feel the most hurt for doing – I feel the most bad for doing something like that.”

She added, “But at the end of the day, I had to like, live for me and do what I wanted to do.”