‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Admits She Was Dating Boyfriend Jesse Sullivan Before the Show

Perfect Match star Francesca Farago fiercely defended herself against accusations that she had a boyfriend while filming the reality TV dating show, and she clarified her relationship timeline with Jesse Sullivan. Here’s when Farago said she met Sullivan and whether their relationship overlapped with the new Netflix show.

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago defended herself against accusations of having a boyfriend while filming the reality dating show

Farago has been on multiple reality dating shows, including Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind: After the Altar. She went looking for love again on Perfect Match, where she dated other reality star singles, including Dom Gabriel, Damian Powers, and Abbey Humphreys.

Farago is currently in a relationship with Jesse Sullivan, a TikTok star who mostly uses his platform to document his experience as a trans man and the parent to his child, Arlo. Sullivan also starred in the documentary My Transparent Life.

Since Perfect Match started airing, Farago’s fellow contestant, Savannah Palacio, accused her of having a boyfriend during filming. Perfect Match was filmed in 2022, and Farago revealed on the Past Your Bedtime podcast that she started dating Sullivan in July 2021. She has since claimed on TikTok that they didn’t officially get together until the show was over (per Insider), despite celebrating their one-year anniversary as a couple in July 2022.

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago revealed the timeline of her relationship with boyfriend Jesse Sullivan

In June 2022, Farago appeared on an episode of the Past Your Bedtime podcast. She described her relationship timeline with Sullivan, including when they met and officially started dating.

In June 2021, Farago hosted a TikTok live event for Pride Month. Sullivan and his child participated as trailblazers. The couple met over Zoom for a few days of rehearsals while Farago was in Mexico and Sullivan was in Los Angeles.

“Right when I saw him in rehearsals, I was like damn, who is this?” Farago said. “I remember running around the house in Mexico, and I’d be like, ‘I think I found my new boyfriend!’”

They didn’t get to spend time together in person until Farago returned to LA in July 2021. “It kind of went pretty quickly. I feel like I asked you to be my boyfriend like a week after we met,” she said. “And then I got stuck in Canada for four months so we were doing long distance.”

Sullivan added, “Basically, yeah, like a week after we met, she was like, ‘Do you wanna be my boyfriend?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah, I wanna be your boyfriend!’”

The couple revealed their favorite things about each other

Farago and Sullivan also shared their favorite things about each other on the podcast.

“My favorite thing about you is that you are, like, freakishly kind. And you love the people around you, you’re so giving and caring,” Sullivan told the Perfect Match star. “When I first met you, I was like, almost gonna be kind of scared of you, because look at you. And you’re not like that, you’re just a little gummy bear on the inside. It’s so cute.”

“I think you’re a gummy bear as well,” Farago said.

“I think we both are,” Sullivan agreed.

“I feel like my favorite thing about you is you’re the sweetest person I’ve ever met. You’ve always been so so so nice to me,” Farago told her boyfriend. “The way you are with Arlo is just so freaking cute. I don’t know, we just have like, these little like, inside kind of cute things that we do, and I just feel at home with you. I don’t know how to describe it, it’s just the best feeling.”