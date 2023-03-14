‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Reveals She Never Applied for ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Francesca Farago made her reality TV debut on Too Hot to Handle but revealed she never applied for the Netflix series. Here’s what the Perfect Match star said about the casting process and how producers selected contestants for the dating show.

Francesca Farago | Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago revealed she never applied for ‘Too Hot to Handle’

Farago has made a name for herself on reality television but claims she never applied for Too Hot to Handle. The season 1 star opened up in an April 2020 YouTube video about how she was selected for the dating show.

“I was approached by production via Instagram DM,” Farago revealed. “So they messaged me, they were like, ‘We think you’d be great for this reality show, it’s on Netflix, would you wanna hop on a Skype.’ [I] Hopped on a Skype, talked about my life, and my sex life, and my boyfriends, and stuff like that.”

The reality star said the casting process moved rapidly. “So, I was on a Skype call with them, and then literally two weeks later I was flying to Mexico,” Farago explained. “It was very, very quick, I was I think the last person added to the cast. Everyone [is] messaging me asking, ‘How do I apply,’ I don’t know.”

Over 3,000 people auditioned for ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ but Francesca Farago was hand-picked by producers

Farago may not have applied for Too Hot to Handle, but thousands of other reality TV hopefuls did. Oprah Daily reported that over 3,000 people auditioned for season 1 of the Netflix show.

But the few applicants who made it onto the show were exactly what producers were looking for. “When their casting tapes came to us, they sang. They were perfect,” said producer Louise Peet. “They fit the bill in terms of their habits, in terms of their love lives and their commitment phobia.”

She recalled details of some of the cast members’ applications. “We knew David [Birtwistle] was going to be perfect because he always felt like he was the last boyfriend before becoming a husband,” Peet said. “Or that Harry [Jowsey] had written a list of how many people he’d had sex with on his phone, but he didn’t really know who anyone was.”

The ‘Perfect Match’ star said she’s ‘done with dating shows’

Since filming Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, Francesca Farago has a new love in her life, and it’s not anyone she met on the dating shows.

She is dating Jesse Sullivan, a TikTok star who mostly uses his platform to document his experience as a trans man and parent.

“I’m so in love with him. It’s crazy how good we are all the time, 24/7,” Farago gushed to Variety in February, adding that Sullivan was “very supportive” of her appearances on the Netflix shows.

Although she hasn’t given up on reality TV, Farago revealed she doesn’t want to film any more dating series. “I’m definitely done with dating shows. That’s a given,” Farago said. “But I am planning to get more into the hosting realm. I would do a Challenge show or something that didn’t involve dating.”