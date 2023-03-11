‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Says People Didn’t Take Her Relationship With Ex-Girlfriend Demi Sims ‘Seriously’

Perfect Match contestant Francesca Farago dated a few men and women on the reality TV show, but she said her previous relationship with ex-girlfriend Demi Sims wasn’t taken “seriously.” The Netflix star explained why she thinks some people struggled to accept her relationship with Sims.

Francesca Farago and Demi Sims | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

‘Perfect Match’ star has been open about her sexuality, and she was in a relationship with ex-girlfriend Demi Sims

Farago had no trouble finding people to couple up with on Perfect Match. She dated fellow contestants Dom Gabriel, Damian Powers, and Abbey Humphreys before deciding to leave the show.

On the Past Your Bedtime podcast, Farago revealed she identifies as pansexual, meaning she experiences sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction toward someone regardless of sex or gender identity.

She has been in public relationships with her Too Hot to Handle co-star Harry Jowsey and The Only Way Is Essex cast member Demi Sims. Farago is currently dating Jesse Sullivan, a TikTok star who mostly uses the platform to share his experiences as a trans man and parent.

Francesca Farago explained why she thinks people didn’t take her relationship with ex-girlfriend Demi Sims ‘seriously’

Besides sharing her sexual identity on the Past Your Bedtime podcast, Farago also opened up about her relationship with Sims. The former couple dated for about four months in early 2021.

The Perfect Match star said her relationship with Sims was “sexualized” because they were both cis women who “showed off skin.” “It’s hard because I feel like women, like two femmes dating, there was a little bit of, like, sexualization maybe going on,” she said. “Yeah, I think women are definitely sexualized a little bit.”

Farago added that while she received a lot of support for the relationship, she also thinks many people didn’t take her romance with Sims “seriously.”

“I did get a lot of love, so I’m grateful for that experience, but I could assume that some of it was because we were two feminine women that were dolled up and we showed off our skin and stuff like that,” she said. “So we were definitely sexualized a little bit, and I think a lot of people didn’t take the relationship seriously.”

The Too Hot to Handle star explained that some people claimed she was dating Sims “for attention” or that her interest in women was just a “phase.”

We've said it once, we'll say it again: Francesca Farago's love life is #TooHotToHandle. Amid romance rumors between her and Demi Sims, she seemingly sealed the deal with a kiss. ? https://t.co/UF8mEPVl6D pic.twitter.com/VyxVaZbs7O — E! News (@enews) January 17, 2021

The ‘Perfect Match’ star revealed how the relationship ended

Although Farago’s relationship with Sims only lasted four months, it was very real. The Vancouver native even moved to the UK to live with her girlfriend in London.

In a May 2021 YouTube video, Farago explained that several factors contributed to the demise of their relationship, including moving in together before getting to know each other in person, having different love languages, and more.

“After the breakup, she just blocked me and deleted me and told me to leave London… I didn’t think I deserved that because I didn’t do anything wrong, and she didn’t do anything wrong,” Farago said (per Capital FM). “We just kind of fizzled and there was no more spark.”

Despite their messy ending, the Perfect Match star said she wished her ex-girlfriend well. “I wish Demi all the best. I know she’s thriving and she just wasn’t the one for me.”