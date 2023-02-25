‘Perfect Match’ Star Nick Uhlenhuth Broke Up with Ines Tazi Because of Her Smoking Habit

The newest Netflix reality dating series, Perfect Match, hit the streamer on Valentine’s Day and features former stars of shows like Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and more. Nick Lachey returns as host, and the cast of singles compete in challenges to determine who is most compatible. The Circle Season 3 star Nick Uhlenhuth arrived on night one, along with The Circle France’s Ines Tazi. While they eventually paired up, Nick broke things off after just one night together.

Nick struggled to find a partner in ‘Perfect Match’ Episode 1

When Nick arrived at the tropical villa in Perfect Match Episode 1, he set his sights on Francesca Farago from Too Hot to Handle Season 1. However, Francesca quickly coupled up with Dom Gabriel (The Mole). Nick tried one last time to convince Francesca to partner with him, but she turned him down. Instead, Nick and Savannah Palacio decided to pair up as a strategic move.

Ines told producers in the first episode she hoped to meet Nick and Shayne Jansen from Love Is Blind Season 2, and she chatted with both men throughout the night. She chose to create a match with Shayne over Nick, but it didn’t last long.

Ines’s smoking habit forced Nick to break things off in ‘Perfect Match’

Nick and Ines developed a connection and decided to couple up, but Nick chose someone else the next day. At first, his decision seemed odd because he and Ines appeared like they were feeling some sparks. However, he recently explained what happened that fans didn’t see.

During a TikTok Live, Nick said, “Ines and I had amazing conversations in the house; we were talking about all sorts of random stuff like NFTs. We were talking about politics – just all sorts of stuff, so we were definitely connecting at like an intellectual level. We obviously had a great kiss, and then we matched up, and then when we got to the room, she started smoking cigarettes.”

He continued, “Nothing against her. I very much understand that it’s part of her French culture, but for me it’s like a hard no. So, then in the morning I was just like, ‘I don’t think it’s going to work out.’”

Nick’s decision to switch partners had plenty of fans scratching their heads because he and Ines seemed like the formed a good foundation. However, he added that he understood fans’ confusion because producers didn’t show his conversation with Ines.

While Nick and Ines didn’t work out on Perfect Match, the Kentucky native seems to be doing fine. He spent New Year’s Eve 2022 with Bachelorette star Katie Thurston. He posted a series of shots from his night out celebrating with Katie on his Instagram with the caption, “I couldn’t be more stoked for 2023. I truly think it’s gonna be an incredible year of personal growth and adventure. Buckle up!!!”

Well, Nick definitely got the “adventure” part right! Check out the first eight episodes of Perfect Match, currently streaming on Netflix.