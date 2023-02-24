‘Perfect Match’ Star Savannah Palacio Claims Francesca Farago Was the One in a Relationship While Filming

The battle between Perfect Match stars Savannah Palacio and Francesca Farago rages on. Both women claim the other was in a relationship when they filmed the new Netflix reality series. Fans saw the two argue over Dom Gabriel during the show, but the gloves stayed off after filming ended as they continue to make jabs at one another in interviews and on social media.

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca first said Savannah came on the show with a boyfriend

Farago shared a TikTok video earlier this month in which she mouths along to the audio, stating, “It’s going to be safe, and we’re all going to have a good time,” while reclining and picking up a remote. Along with the video, she wrote, “Me agreeing to film Perfect Match thinking what could go wrong.” Later in the video, a close-up shot shows her reacting with surprise and exclaiming, “What the Jesus Christ was that?” The text “Episode 4” is superimposed above her head.

In the comment section, she replied to one fan, saying, “Also, some people went home bc they had bfs/gfs…not bc of me.” Fans immediately knew she was referring to her argument with Savannah.

Savannah retaliated with a TikTok of her own. The clip shows Savannah mouthing the words, “You had a boyfriend during filming,” over her head. The next clip shows her dancing with the text, “*me not having a boyfriend but dating multiple men instead*” superimposed above her head.

Now, Savannah has clapped back at Francesca’s claims by saying she was actually the one who showed up to Perfect Match in a relationship.

Savannah called Francesca out in a recent interview

Along with denying Francesca’s claims that she had a boyfriend, Savannah appeared as a guest in a YouTube video from the channel, The Courtney Revolution. The host, Courtney, asked Savannah if she got on the plane to head to film Perfect Match while in a relationship.

“No, I’m definitely dating, of course. But I actually don’t even know what is really being said in that sense, as a lot of us already know,” Savannah explained.

She continued, “I think just like the show when someone, who shall not be named, called me a b**** with her back turned, she’s saying a lot online with me blocked. It’s the same. To me it really seems like a lot of deflecting and projecting.”

Savannah also dropped a bombshell implying that Francesca was the one in a relationship while filming Perfect Match and not her.

She said, “I really didn’t want to have to say anything about it. She posted a TikTok with a lot of words trying to explain that she was single during filming. I don’t know if you guys know, but when someone is trying to lie, they have to spin an elaborate web to make a lot of noise and distract from the truth, which is that fact that she actually was in a relationship when we were filming. Multiple people on the cast knew it. She said it to multiple people. I have receipts of it.”

Savannah wants to end the fighting between her and Francesca

The two women clearly don’t act like they want to hug and make up anytime soon. However, Savannah did mention in her interview with Courtney that she “didn’t want to have it come to this.” Francesca continues to make comments about Savannah on social media, though.

Savannah added, “She’s in her comment section saying all these things about me. Like, ‘Girl, come on, you are clearly just trying to take away from the fact that people are in your comment section saying you are in a relationship.’ It’s a very public relationship.”

It’s safe to say the drama from Perfect Match continues to unfold outside of filming and doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon. Check out the first eight episodes of Perfect Match, currently streaming on Netflix.