‘Perfect Match’ Viewers Call the Netflix Show a ‘Joke’ After Cast Breakups Revealed

Perfect Match fans are disillusioned after several cast members revealed their breakups as soon as filming for the Netflix dating show wrapped. Here’s which reality TV star couples announced they are no longer together and what viewers are saying about the show.

[Spoiler alert: Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead.]

The cast of Netflix’s “Perfect Match” | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

‘Perfect Match’ came to an end with 1 couple declared the winner

After 12 episodes, Netflix’s new reality dating show Perfect Match has come to an end. The first batch of episodes was released on the streaming platform on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), and the final episodes, including the season finale, aired on Feb. 28. It is currently unknown if the hit show will have a reunion or be picked up for a second season.

Viewers watched an ever-changing group of reality TV singles, including Francesca Farago, Damian Powers, Chloe Veitch, Shayne Jansen, Bartise Bowden, and more, compete for the title of the perfect match. Each night, the contestants had to couple up to avoid elimination from the luxurious Panama mansion.

The show ended with five final couples, and their fellow contestants voted on the winner. Although Joey Sasso (The Circle) and Kariselle Snow (Sexy Beasts) got engaged on camera, it was Dom Gabriel (The Mole) and Georgia Hassarati (Too Hot to Handle) who won the title of the perfect match by just one vote.

With no reunion episode scheduled and the cast being cryptic on social media, fans are wondering which couples ended in breakups, and who stayed together?

‘Perfect Match’ viewers slam the Netflix reality show as ‘fake’ and a ‘joke’ after several cast breakups were revealed

Although there is still no word on a reunion, Netflix released a video catching up with some of the Perfect Match stars after the finale aired. All of the couples interviewed, including finalists Chloe Veitch/Shayne Jansen, Kariselle Snow/Joey Sasso, and Georgia Hassarati/Dom Gabriel, revealed they broke up shortly after filming wrapped.

Fans discussed the video in a Reddit thread, and many slammed the reality show and its stars for seemingly failing to produce a single lasting relationship.

“I am not surprised at all that everyone basically breaks up after filming is ending,” wrote one Reddit user. “Everything was fake and was meant only for cameras.”

“It was fake. No real drama lol,” said one fan, while another wrote, “This show is a joke.”

And one fan commented, “Big surprise! We can conclude that it was all just one big act and the real winners are those who got follow-up gigs and gained the most Instagram followers.”

The former Netflix couples explained their breakups

In the video, the former Perfect Match couples explained why they broke up when the show ended.

“I feel like I knew it was over when we were talking about being a power couple,” said Snow. “Joey said we were like the next Batman and Robin. And I was like, who’s Batman? Does this boy really think I’m a sidekick? Like, what is going on?”

“If someone’s gonna blame someone, you can blame me,” said Sasso. “I just think, without going into details, things just weren’t the way they were supposed to be.”

Hassarati explained that she did a podcast interview with Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey. They hit it off, and Hassarati ended her romance with Gabriel.

As for Veitch and Jansen, the Love Is Blind star blamed himself for the demise of their relationship. “It was definitely my fault that the relationship didn’t work. I take full responsibility,” he said.