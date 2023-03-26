‘Perfect Match’ Villain Francesca Farago Claims Georgia Hassarati and Harry Jowsey Have Split

Netflix dropped the Perfect Match finale in February, but the reality TV stars from the series continue to throw shade at one another online. Since the show ended, Francesca Farago has found herself in the middle of more than a few feuds with her cast members. However, she specifically targeted Georgia Hassarati, and now she’s claiming Georgia and her boyfriend, Harry Jowsey, broke up recently.

Fans of Too Hot to Handle probably remember Francesca and Harry from season 1. The two broke several rules and cost the cast thousands of dollars, but ultimately, their relationship survived. However, not soon after leaving the show, cracks in their romance began to form, and they broke up and got back together a few times. Harry even ended up proposing to Francesca at one point (with a Ring Pop, mind you), but the couple split for good in 2021.

Perfect Match filmed in the first quarter of 2022, and Francesca appeared alongside several other Netflix reality stars like Georgia Hassarati, Dom Gabriel, and more. Francesca matched up with Dom on the first night, and they seemed like a solid couple. But as soon as they won a trip to the board room and Francesca saw the option to bring one of her old flames into the house, she kicked Dom to the curb. Dom considered leaving the villa, but Georgia convinced him to stay, and she chose him. This sparked what seemed like a genuine romance between the two, and they went on to win the entire competition. However, shortly after filming, Dom and Georgia broke up, and Georgia began dating Francesca’s ex, Harry.

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago says Georgia Hassarati and Harry Jowsey have broken up

Francesca and Georgia feuded online after Perfect Match ended, and much of it seemed to revolve around Georgia and Harry’s relationship. She even went as far as to say thought Georgia was “sketchy.”

In an interview with Variety, Francesca said, “I’m not going to say she’s disingenuous, but it’s just, like, sketchy, to me. And his intentions are sketchy to me. It’s just convenient that they’re back together a week before our premiere. I don’t really trust either of them.”

In a recent TikTok posted by the account @RoseReviewsTV, fellow Perfect Match star Chase DeMoor claimed that Georgia hooked up with Harry while still dating Dom. Dom and Georgia battled it out on social media, with each of them posting receipts and giving the details about how their relationship ended. However, as per usual, Francesca chimed in with some tea of her own.

In a now-deleted comment, Francesca wrote, “They just broke up,” and added a laughing emoji at the end.

Georgia and Harry have broken up and gotten back together before

It might seem shocking to some fans of Perfect Match and Too Hot to Handle, but this isn’t the first time the reality stars have called it quits. After they began dating in 2022, they went their separate ways in the fall of that same year. However, they reconnected soon later and remained together until now (if what Francesca says is true.) Only time will tell if they’ll make their way back to one another yet again.

